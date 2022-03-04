Questions raised over handling of car parking price hike

A Sidmouth resident who organised an online petition against an increase in car parking fees is questioning East Devon District Council’s handling of the decision-making process.

Mike Goodman is calling on the council to explain how and why the original recommendation of a £2 per hour charge in nine car parks was changed to 21.



This number was approved by a majority vote at last Wednesday’s council meeting, although all the Conservative councillors voted against it.

Mr Goodman's petition, and a separate one set up by Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, have jointly attracted nearly 2,000 signatures.

Mr Goodman, 69, who lives near Station Road, said: “In the cabinet papers of 2nd February, section 2.5 says cabinet may wish to consider adding a further nine car parks to the list. This would make a total of 17 - yet there is no mention of 21 either during the debate or in the minutes.



“We could all be forgiven for getting it wrong because even the leader Cllr Arnott said it was only a small number of prime seaside car parks. I am sure you are asking, ‘did he not know?’”

Mr Goodman, a former Surrey county councillor, claimed there was also a lack of preparation and research before the decision was made.



He said: “It is hard to understand how the council could have voted to double car parking charges when there is no car parking strategy, there was no consultation with businesses and residents and there was no detailed equalities and diversity review.



“Previous changes in car parks have resulted in a car parking consultation with residents, this practice follows EDDC’s own constitution.



“How can the council believe there will not be an impact on different groups and not complete an equality and diversity review? This is a serious error, and the council should publish how they believe this to be correct.”



He added that claims made by some councillors during the debate that other car parks in the area charged more than the proposed fee were inaccurate: “This is wrong and coastal East Devon will now have the highest hourly rate.



“EDDC have failed to represent the views and interests of residents and the business community in Sidmouth and East Devon. This is a cavalier attitude and a disgrace which I am sure everyone will remember.”



The leader of East Devon District Council, Cllr Paul Arnott, said: "It is hard to respond to Mr Goodman's scattergun approach when he is not fully conversant with the facts.

"However, I am happy to state at this stage that as far as his new home town is concerned, the well-being of the traders has been and remains uppermost in our minds."