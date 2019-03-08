Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Hot cross fun! Crowds turn out for annual giveaway

PUBLISHED: 14:58 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 19 April 2019

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2805. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2805. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It was certainly a ‘good’ Friday feeling as crowds turned out in huge numbers for Sidmouth’s annual hot cross bun giveaway.

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2801. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2801. Picture: Terry Ife

The weather was just right for the tradition, which sees two buns, an orange and a Cadbury's Creme Egg given to children under the age of 12.

Families queued up around the Bedford Lawn car park ahead of the 9am start in the hope to be the first in line to pick up one of the 900 bags given out by volunteers.

The centuries-old tradition dates back to 1898 and came about when the town's bakers went on strike. Townsfolk travelled to Exeter, brought back supplies and the Good Friday tradition was born.

Sidmouth Town Band entertained crowds during the morning. The event was opened by Sidmouth in Bloom's Lynette Talbot.

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2803. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2803. Picture: Terry Ife

See more in this week's Herald.

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2797. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2797. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2795. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2795. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2792. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2792. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2788. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2788. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2790. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2790. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2787. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2787. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2779. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2779. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2781. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2781. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2774. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2774. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2775. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2775. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2768. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2768. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2767. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2767. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2763. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2763. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2761. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2761. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2760. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2760. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2752. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2752. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2748. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2748. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2738. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2738. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2736. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2736. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2744. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2744. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2741. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2741. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2734. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2732. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2732. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2726. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2726. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2729. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2729. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2723. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2723. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2720. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2720. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2716. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2716. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2718. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2718. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2712. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2712. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2715. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2715. Picture: Terry Ife

Lynette Talbot being intervewed on Sid Radio at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2710. Picture: Terry IfeLynette Talbot being intervewed on Sid Radio at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2710. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2709. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2709. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2707. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2707. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2706. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2706. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2705. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2705. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2702. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2702. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2698. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2698. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2697. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2697. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2693. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2693. Picture: Terry Ife

Jake and Oscar Burston were this year's first in the queue at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2685. Picture: Terry IfeJake and Oscar Burston were this year's first in the queue at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2685. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2691. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2691. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2684. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2684. Picture: Terry Ife

Lynette Talbot opened this year's Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2678. Picture: Terry IfeLynette Talbot opened this year's Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2678. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2680. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2680. Picture: Terry Ife

Two of the helpers at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2676. Picture: Terry IfeTwo of the helpers at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2676. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2674. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2674. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2673. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2673. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2672. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2672. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2667. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2667. Picture: Terry Ife

Related articles

Most Read

‘Mystery’ footbridge donor revealed at council planning debate

Mill Street Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

3.5hectares of parkland could be open to public from autumn

The parkland at The Knowle. Ref shs 15 19TI 2187. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Nightmare traffic’ as overturned car on Four Elms Hill

Police slow sign

Time to tuck in - food festival returns this weekend

Crowds at the Sidmouth Food Festival. Ref shs 33-16SH 5418. Picture: Simon Horn.

London diner faces friction from residents after balloons nearly wash out to sea

Graham Symington discovered the balloon while walking along the Ham. Picture: Graham Symington

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mystery’ footbridge donor revealed at council planning debate

Mill Street Ottery St Mary. Picture: Google Maps

3.5hectares of parkland could be open to public from autumn

The parkland at The Knowle. Ref shs 15 19TI 2187. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Nightmare traffic’ as overturned car on Four Elms Hill

Police slow sign

Time to tuck in - food festival returns this weekend

Crowds at the Sidmouth Food Festival. Ref shs 33-16SH 5418. Picture: Simon Horn.

London diner faces friction from residents after balloons nearly wash out to sea

Graham Symington discovered the balloon while walking along the Ham. Picture: Graham Symington

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

“Delightful, delicious, de-lovely” - Anything Goes at Manor Pavilion, Sidmouth

Sidmouth Musical Theatre present their latest show, Anything Goes. Picture: Brian Rees

Hot cross fun! Crowds turn out for annual giveaway

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2805. Picture: Terry Ife

Surprise pot of funding buys electric sweeper and litter picking equipment

Street litter

Grants galore for good Sidmouth causes thanks to town council

Friends of the Byes volunteers young and old gave up their time to make the bee hotel which has won a prize.

Sidmouth Town joint boss: ‘We can still reach the magic figure of 50 points’

Sidmouth Town at home to Central. Ref shsp 14 19TI 1097. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists