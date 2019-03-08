Gallery

Hot cross fun! Crowds turn out for annual giveaway

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2805. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was certainly a ‘good’ Friday feeling as crowds turned out in huge numbers for Sidmouth’s annual hot cross bun giveaway.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2801. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2801. Picture: Terry Ife

The weather was just right for the tradition, which sees two buns, an orange and a Cadbury's Creme Egg given to children under the age of 12.

Families queued up around the Bedford Lawn car park ahead of the 9am start in the hope to be the first in line to pick up one of the 900 bags given out by volunteers.

The centuries-old tradition dates back to 1898 and came about when the town's bakers went on strike. Townsfolk travelled to Exeter, brought back supplies and the Good Friday tradition was born.

Sidmouth Town Band entertained crowds during the morning. The event was opened by Sidmouth in Bloom's Lynette Talbot.

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2803. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2803. Picture: Terry Ife

See more in this week's Herald.

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2797. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2797. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2795. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2795. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2792. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2792. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2788. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2788. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2790. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2790. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2787. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2787. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2779. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2779. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2781. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2781. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2774. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2774. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2775. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2775. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2768. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2768. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2767. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2767. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2763. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2763. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2761. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2761. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2760. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2760. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2752. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2752. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2755. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2748. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2748. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2738. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2738. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2736. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2736. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2744. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2744. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2741. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2741. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2734. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2732. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2732. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2726. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2726. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2729. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2729. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2723. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2723. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2720. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2720. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2716. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2716. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2718. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2718. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2712. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2712. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2715. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2715. Picture: Terry Ife

Lynette Talbot being intervewed on Sid Radio at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2710. Picture: Terry Ife Lynette Talbot being intervewed on Sid Radio at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2710. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2709. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2709. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2707. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2707. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2706. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2706. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2705. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2705. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2702. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2702. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2698. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2698. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2697. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2697. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2693. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2693. Picture: Terry Ife

Jake and Oscar Burston were this year's first in the queue at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2685. Picture: Terry Ife Jake and Oscar Burston were this year's first in the queue at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2685. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2691. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2691. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2684. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2684. Picture: Terry Ife

Lynette Talbot opened this year's Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2678. Picture: Terry Ife Lynette Talbot opened this year's Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2678. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2680. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2680. Picture: Terry Ife

Two of the helpers at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2676. Picture: Terry Ife Two of the helpers at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2676. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2674. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2674. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2673. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2673. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2672. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Town Band at the Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun give-a-way. Ref shs 17 19TI 2672. Picture: Terry Ife