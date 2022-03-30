News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Can you offer Bertie a stress-free home?

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:41 PM March 30, 2022
Bertie, a cat needing a quiet home

Bertie, a cat needing a quiet home - Credit: Axhayes

A quiet, stress-free home is being sought for a black cat currently being looked after by the Axhayes Cats Protection charity. 


Bertie, an 11-year-old male, is described as an ‘extremely loving and very chatty’ cat, but would not be able to live in a home with young children or other pets. He also needs access to a garden. 

A video of Bertie can be seen here.

Anyone who can offer Bertie a suitable home should call 01395 232 377 or visit the Axhayes website which also features other cats available for adoption. 

The Axhayes rehoming centre is currently closed for a complete rebuild, so cats needing homes are being cared for at an Exmouth cattery and by foster carers. 

The new centre, due to open this winter, will have the latest facilities for cats, staff and visitors, including an ‘enrichment garden’ where the cats will be able to see nature and wildlife from their pens, and where staff and volunteers relax. 

