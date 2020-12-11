Published: 8:01 AM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 17, 2020

Lily Vine, aged three, undergoing cancer treatment with the support for her family from CLIC Sargent Picture: Will Vine - Credit: Archant

"The response from my colleagues at WBW has been so heartening throughout this time. The help and care our family has received from CLIC Sargent cannot be overestimated, particularly with the added difficulties of the pandemic."

In June of this year, Will Vine, a partner at WBW Solicitors in Sidmouth, and his wife received the news that no parent ever wants to hear - that their youngest daughter Lily, three, was diagnosed with cancer.

Throughout their journey Lily and her family have had the support of the CLIC Sargent charity. CLIC Sargent fund nurses and social workers and have provided care for Lily both in hospital and at home. They also provide accommodation for families close to hospital. This has allowed both Will and his wife-to-be to stay with Lily while she receives chemotherapy (which she has every other week).

CLIC Sargent reached out to the WBW Solicitors, asking if they would like to take part in their ‘Race to the North Pole’ event, designed to help fund vital services to those needing it.

The aim of the ‘Race to the North Pole’ is to raise enough money to pay for a day at all 10 of CLIC Sargent Homes from Home, keeping families together through difficult times.

There are exactly 2,734 miles from the UK to the North Pole which is the same amount needed to fund all CLIC Sargent Homes.

WBW Solicitors have 30 members of staff from their offices across Devon and Cornwall, who combined, are determined to walk, run or cycle 2,734 miles in return for sponsorship and to hit the fundraising target.

Will said: “The response from my colleagues at WBW has been so heartening throughout this time. The help and care our family has received from CLIC Sargent cannot be overestimated, particularly with the added difficulties of the pandemic. With people generously giving their time and money, it fundamentally means that more families such as ours continue to receive vital support when needed most.”

The current amount raised as of this week (Friday, December 11) stands at just shy of £2,500 - 89% of the target. To support the team, and to monitor progress, please visit the JustGiving website www.justgiving.com and search for ‘WBW’s Race to the North Pole’.