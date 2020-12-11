News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sidmouth Herald > News

Little Lily’s ‘Race to the North Pole’ charity fundraiser

person

Alex Walton

Published: 8:01 AM December 11, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 17, 2020
Lily Vine, aged three, undergoing cancer treatment with the support for her family from CLIC Sargent

Lily Vine, aged three, undergoing cancer treatment with the support for her family from CLIC Sargent Picture: Will Vine - Credit: Archant

“The response from my colleagues at WBW has been so heartening throughout this time. The help and care our family has received from CLIC Sargent cannot be overestimated, particularly with the added difficulties of the pandemic.”

Will Vine with his daughter Lily, aged three, who is undergoing cancer treatment with family fupport

Will Vine with his daughter Lily, aged three, who is undergoing cancer treatment with family fupport from CLIC Sargent Picture: Will Vine - Credit: Picture: Will Vine

In June of this year, Will Vine, a partner at WBW Solicitors in Sidmouth, and his wife received the news that no parent ever wants to hear - that their youngest daughter Lily, three, was diagnosed with cancer.

Throughout their journey Lily and her family have had the support of the CLIC Sargent charity. CLIC Sargent fund nurses and social workers and have provided care for Lily both in hospital and at home. They also provide accommodation for families close to hospital. This has allowed both Will and his wife-to-be to stay with Lily while she receives chemotherapy (which she has every other week).

CLIC Sargent reached out to the WBW Solicitors, asking if they would like to take part in their ‘Race to the North Pole’ event, designed to help fund vital services to those needing it.

The aim of the ‘Race to the North Pole’ is to raise enough money to pay for a day at all 10 of CLIC Sargent Homes from Home, keeping families together through difficult times.

Lily Vine, aged three, undergoing cancer treatment with the support for her family from CLIC Sargent

Lily Vine, aged three, undergoing cancer treatment with the support for her family from CLIC Sargent Picture: Will Vine - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

There are exactly 2,734 miles from the UK to the North Pole which is the same amount needed to fund all CLIC Sargent Homes.

WBW Solicitors have 30 members of staff from their offices across Devon and Cornwall, who combined, are determined to walk, run or cycle 2,734 miles in return for sponsorship and to hit the fundraising target.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sidmouth Primary School’s new multi-million-pound building approved
  2. 2 Eat, sleep, run, repeat with Sidmouth Running Club
  3. 3 Sidmouth gears up for late night Christmas shopping
  1. 4 It’s never been so crucial to look after your mental health – help is available
  2. 5 Queen’s platinum jubilee will be ‘bigger than anything we’ve organised before’ says Sidmouth chamber
  3. 6 Eat well to stay well is the favourite recipe to your weight loss success
  4. 7 Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim cancelled
  5. 8 Beer galleries encourage customers to shop local online
  6. 9 Thumbs up for football at Sidmouth Town
  7. 10 Property of the Week: A beautifully presented home near Sidmouth’s esplanade

Will said: “The response from my colleagues at WBW has been so heartening throughout this time. The help and care our family has received from CLIC Sargent cannot be overestimated, particularly with the added difficulties of the pandemic. With people generously giving their time and money, it fundamentally means that more families such as ours continue to receive vital support when needed most.”

The current amount raised as of this week (Friday, December 11) stands at just shy of £2,500 - 89% of the target. To support the team, and to monitor progress, please visit the JustGiving website www.justgiving.com and search for ‘WBW’s Race to the North Pole’.

Lily Vine, aged three, undergoing cancer treatment with the support for her family from CLIC Sargent

Lily Vine, aged three, undergoing cancer treatment with the support for her family from CLIC Sargent Picture: Will Vine - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth virtual pantomime casts Covid-19 as the baddie

Joseph Bulmer

person

Wildwood Escot sparks yuletide magic

Joseph Bulmer

person

Beer Men’s Shed – Helping in the local community

Joseph Bulmer

person

Two Sidmouth play parks to be given face lifts

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus