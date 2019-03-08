Advanced search

Digital Decoded

RAF display team to honour Sidmouth veteran during air display

PUBLISHED: 13:07 22 August 2019

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

CROWN COPYRIGHT

A Sidmouth war veteran who flew 36 missions during World War Two will be honoured during the town's air display.

The RAF Falcons display team will salute 95-year-old Alexander Fraser on Friday evening following the completion of their act.

The ten-man team will drop from as high as 12,000 feet from a Dornier aircraft to perform a variety of manoeuvres as they descend.

Former Royal Air Force warrant officer Alexander Fraser will be sat just in front of the team's drop zone near The Bedford Hotel.

The team will salute the crowd.

Mr Fraser served in the RAF for 42 years, flying Halifax and Lancaster bombers during World War Two.

The 95-year-old carried out 36 operations over Germany. The average for bomber crews was five missions.

After the war he continued his service in the RAF, flying many different types of aircraft.

He said one of his highlights was flying the Royal Family on overseas visits in the Royal Flight De Havilland Comet.

His favourite aircraft of his career was the wartime Lancaster Bomber with its four Merlin engines.

Read more:

Restrictions and additional parking announced for Sidmouth air display

Timings announced for Sidmouth Air Display 2019

Related articles

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans granted on appeal in landmark ruling

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans granted on appeal in landmark ruling

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Croquet Club’s B Level Advanced Tournament proves a huge success

Robert Upton receives his prize for winning the Sidmouth Croquet Club B Level Advanced Play Tournament. Picture: CHRIS DONOVAN

Otters opening day defeat - managerial reaction

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8484. Picture: Terry Ife

New mum completes first Park Run since giving birth

Jessica Daer who completed her first Park Run since giving birth. Picture: Sidmouth Running Club

Sidmouth Jewellers joy for John Billingsley

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth CCs Josh Bess honoured for services to Devon cricket

Josh Bess receiving his engraved tankard from county chairman Neil Gamble: Picture: DEVON CCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists