RAF display team to honour Sidmouth veteran during air display

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton CROWN COPYRIGHT

A Sidmouth war veteran who flew 36 missions during World War Two will be honoured during the town's air display.

The RAF Falcons display team will salute 95-year-old Alexander Fraser on Friday evening following the completion of their act.

The ten-man team will drop from as high as 12,000 feet from a Dornier aircraft to perform a variety of manoeuvres as they descend.

Former Royal Air Force warrant officer Alexander Fraser will be sat just in front of the team's drop zone near The Bedford Hotel.

The team will salute the crowd.

Mr Fraser served in the RAF for 42 years, flying Halifax and Lancaster bombers during World War Two.

The 95-year-old carried out 36 operations over Germany. The average for bomber crews was five missions.

After the war he continued his service in the RAF, flying many different types of aircraft.

He said one of his highlights was flying the Royal Family on overseas visits in the Royal Flight De Havilland Comet.

His favourite aircraft of his career was the wartime Lancaster Bomber with its four Merlin engines.

