The Red Arrows cancel Sidmouth Air Show

The Red Arrows flying over Sidmouth during the Airshow - Credit: Sidmouth Town Council

The RAF Red Arrows have cancelled their display at Sidmouth Air Show tonight due to 'engineering issues.'

Red Arrows pilot Red 10 Greame Muscat confirmed the news on Twitter at around 4pm today, (August, 26).

Unfortunately, due to a number of engineering issues, the @rafredarrows will not be able to perform at Sidmouth airshow and therefore will also not be @Exeter_Airport. We are extremely disappointed and can only apologise to everyone. — Graeme Muscat - Red10 (@RAFRed10) August 26, 2022

Sidmouth Town Council have confirmed that the rest of the air show schedule is not affected.

In a statement, Visit Sidmouth said: "Unfortunately due to engineering issues, the RAF Red Arrows are unable to perform at tonight's Sidmouth Airshow.

"The rest of the schedule will be going ahead as planned so you won't miss out. Apologies for the inconvenience and we hope you have a wonderful bank holiday weekend."



