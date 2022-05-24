News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Raffle will raise funds for air ambulance and fire service

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:04 PM May 24, 2022
Raffle prizes

Local businesses have donated prizes for the fundraising raffle - Credit: Contributed

A Jubilee raffle is being held by Woolbrook News to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance and Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. 

Owner Teresa Loynd is organising the raffle in aid of the emergency services who attended her late grandson Jake’s fatal accident on Trow Hill last August. 

She said: “The prizes include a signed painting of the square in Sidmouth kindly donated by local artist Rob Crisp, a Jubilee cake kindly donated by Kay Baker, Kings Garden Centre vouchers, chocolates, bubbly and loads more which we are adding to daily.” 

Tickets are £1 each from the shop, and the draw will be made on Wednesday, June 1. 

Woolbrook News has also been fundraising for a defibrillator, with the help of nearby chiropodist Roger Constable  – and they have reached their target. The potentially life-saving equipment is due to be installed in Woolbrook Road in the near future. 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Deborah Bennett from the Balfour Arms and business/LinkedIn coach Ashley Leeds

Business breakfast aims to link up local professionals

Philippa Davies

person
A scene from All My Friends Hate Me

Comedy and horror at Sidbury Manor in film being released next month

Philippa Davies

person
Councillors Hilary Nelson and Chris Lockyear

New town council chair sets out his aims

Philippa Davies

person
Business prepare for Covid restrictions to be lifted on Monday, July 19

Cost of Living

Cost of living crisis how Sidmouth businesses are coping

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon