Raffle will raise funds for air ambulance and fire service

A Jubilee raffle is being held by Woolbrook News to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance and Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Owner Teresa Loynd is organising the raffle in aid of the emergency services who attended her late grandson Jake’s fatal accident on Trow Hill last August.

She said: “The prizes include a signed painting of the square in Sidmouth kindly donated by local artist Rob Crisp, a Jubilee cake kindly donated by Kay Baker, Kings Garden Centre vouchers, chocolates, bubbly and loads more which we are adding to daily.”

Tickets are £1 each from the shop, and the draw will be made on Wednesday, June 1.

Woolbrook News has also been fundraising for a defibrillator, with the help of nearby chiropodist Roger Constable – and they have reached their target. The potentially life-saving equipment is due to be installed in Woolbrook Road in the near future.