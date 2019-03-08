Advanced search

Rainy Friday in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:12 19 July 2019

Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton

Picture: Alex Walton

Change in the weather is good news for the garden but will the ducks like it?

Sidmouth has been experiencing a rather wet day today, which is good news for plants and gardens after the sunny dry spell of recent weeks.

The Sidmouth in Bloom gardening group, which was judged on Monday, July 15, for the South West in Bloom competition, will be especially pleased with the turn in the weather as floral displays get a well deserved drop of water. Sidmouth in Bloom will now have to wait until October to find out the results from the judging. See our report for more: 'First class' Sidmouth pulls out the stops to impress in bloom judges

Fingers will be crossed that the weather improves over the weekend and particularly on Sunday, which sees the return of the Sidmouth Lions Club annual 'Duck Derby'.

MORE: Keep up to date with the weather ahead with out five day forecast.

Send us your pictures and videos from your weekend and they could appear on the Sidmouth Herald website and possibly in print. Upload your photos at: http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk/home

