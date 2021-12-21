Rare fungi found in Sidmouth - among animal droppings

One of the UK's rarest fungi has been found in Sidmouth - among animal droppings.

The discovery, in rather smelly circumstances, was made by conservation officer at The Donkey Sanctuary, Helen Cavilla.

She was going through donkey droppings at Paccombe Farm when she found Clavaria Zollingeri, a violet coral only spotted twice before in Devon.

Helen said: “I spotted something looking oddly like it was from an aquarium nestled amongst moss and leaf litter. It was really exciting to realise what it was when I got closer.

"I was also pleased to find other interesting mushroom species popping up through donkey droppings, efficiently recycling the nutrients locked within and releasing them back into the soil on which they sit.

"The benefits of managing grassland for both donkeys and biodiversity is beautifully apparent throughout the seasons”.

The violet coral is scarce and one of the UK’s rarest fungi species. The fungi’s global population is decreasing and it is listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species and Global Fungi Red List.

Threats include habitat loss, pollution, agricultural intensification, over-exploitation and climate change.

The striking pinky-purple fungus, which is about the size of a cauliflower, tends to be found in old, unfertilised grasslands, which themselves can be rare habitats under threat.

Dr David Farley, of the Devon Fungus Group, said: “The violet coral is one of our most beautiful fungi and can scarcely be confused with any other species.

“It is very rare in south west England and usually confined to upland areas, so its appearance at The Donkey Sanctuary is especially unusual.

"In 40 years of observing wild fungi I've only seen this species once before. A remarkable find.”

As well as the violet coral, conservation staff have found many waxcap fungi this year, and many of these are in donkey-grazed fields.

Waxcaps are a group of mushrooms known for their waxy appearance and bright colours of reds, pinks, orange, yellows and white, which sparkle like jewels amongst the grass.