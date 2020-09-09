Rare Jensen FF car up for auction in Sidmouth

A 1971 Jensen MK III FF. Picture: Potburys Auctioneers & Valuers Archant

A rare classic car - a 1971 Jensen MK III FF - is set to be auctioned by Sidmouth-based Potburys Auctioneers and Valuers.

Produced between 1966 and 1971, the Jensen FF is a four-wheel drive grand tourer, the first non-all-terrain production car equipped with four-wheel drive and an anti-lock braking system.

Only 320 FFs were ever produced, and just 15 were the MK III model. Today the FF is the most sought-after car originally manufactured by Jensen Motors.

The car coming to auction on Tuesday, September 29 is a 1971-registered blue MK III FF with beige leather upholstery. It has a 6276cc petrol engine and the odometer reads 83,285 miles.

Viewing is by appointment only at the Temple Street sale room in Sidmouth on Saturday, September 26 from 9am until 1pm and Monday, September 28 from 9am until 7pm.

Bidding will be online via www.the-saleroom.com. Telephone bidding and commission bidding are also available.

Visit www.potburysauctions.co.uk for more information.