Sidmouth stabbing leaves town ‘shocked and saddened’
- Credit: Adam Manning
Sidmouth has been left ‘shocked’ and ‘saddened’ after a man was left with stab wounds following a serious assault.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment following an altercation in the Manstone Avenue area of Sidmouth late on Monday (April 11) night.
Police and ambulance crews descended on the area after reports of a serious assault at around 11.30pm.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the man was discharged from hospital but their investigations are ongoing.
Town council chairman Ian Barlow, reacting to the news, said these incidents are very rare in SIdmouth.
He said: “Anything like this is always shocking and saddening. Unfortunately, we live in a world where these things do happen, and we’re very lucky in Sidmouth that it isn’t a frequent event – but when it does happen it’s even more shocking."
Neighbours told the Herald of their surprise as police tape barred the entrance to a residential property and officers undertook initial investigations.
One neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, said ‘you don’t expect this in Sidmouth’.
“Police were wondering around at about midnight last night, searching alleyways and around houses, one even knocked on my door to ask if I had CCTV,” said another neighbour.
Another resident added: “At midnight last night, I saw six ambulances and lots of police cars around. A white helicopter (search and rescue) also landed on Sidford Rugby field.”
Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have information about the incident to come forward.
A police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Manstone Avenue, Sidmouth, at around 11.30pm on Monday 11 April.
"A man sustained stab wounds for which he received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.
"A cordon was in place at the scene but has since been lifted.
"Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.
"If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/030660/22.”