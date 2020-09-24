Advanced search

Reader poll – Pedestrianised streets in Sidmouth?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 September 2020

Last week the Herald reported on plans to retain the part-pedestrianisation of the town centre - now we would like to know what our readers think.

Since July, some streets have been closed to traffic between 11am and 5pm to enable pedestrians to keep two metres apart, as a Covid-19 precaution.

The Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce has reported to the town council that the car-free streets have led to a busier shopping area, and a safer environment for pedestrians - but traffic has still been able to flow through the town.

Now, Sidmouth Town Council is to ask Devon County Council to extend the closures until the end of the year, and plans to look into the idea of a more permanent arrangement next year.

During the next few months, the council will ask residents, traders and visitors what they think.

Would you like the part-pedestrianisation to become permanent – or not?

Take part in our poll.

