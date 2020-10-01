Advanced search

Poll of Herald readers supports town centre road closures

PUBLISHED: 10:26 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 01 October 2020

Temporary traffic measures in Sidmouth town centre. Picture:Philippa Davies

Temporary traffic measures in Sidmouth town centre. Picture:Philippa Davies

Philippa Davies

An informal poll on the part-pedestrianisation of Sidmouth has found that most respondents wanted the current traffic arrangements to stay in place.

The poll appeared in the online version of the Herald and on our Facebook page.

It asked: “Should the part-pedestrianisation of Sidmouth Town Centre be retained?”

Participants could choose from three responses.

Of the 65 respondents, 43 chose the answer ‘Yes, I like it as it is’. Nine chose ‘Yes, but with different hours for the road closures’, and 13 opted for ‘No - open the streets to traffic again’.

Sidmouth Town Council and Chamber of Commerce have already surveyed the businesses trading in the roads currently closed to traffic for most of the day.

Members of the council’s tourism and economy committee agreed last month that local residents and visitors should also be asked for their views, to help the planning for a more permanent partial pedestrianisation scheme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Poll of Herald readers supports town centre road closures

Temporary traffic measures in Sidmouth town centre. Picture:Philippa Davies

Improvements proposed for ‘good, but not perfect’ Sidmouth town centre pedestrianisation

The temporary road closures could become more permanent. Picture: Philippa Davies

Sidford Tennis Club stage a most successful ‘Touch Tennis’ tournament

Sidford Tennis Club Touch Tennis Tournament juniors. Picture STC

Plans to replace storm-damaged tree on retirement flats site set to be approved

A computer-generated image of what the finished building will look like, with it due to be completed in early 2021. Picture: Churchill Retirement Living

Junior Vikings football club invites new members thanks to sponsorship support

John Emmott from Emm-Lec Construction with Stuart Cload, under-11s manager, and squad. Picture: James Patmore