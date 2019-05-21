Advanced search

From our readers: 'Best of Devon' in pictures (part two)

PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 May 2019

After sunset on Tuesday 21st May 2019, the orange colours shows after the sunset in the sky, in front the Exmouth Observation Wheel obscures the point at the sun not long set. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

After sunset on Tuesday 21st May 2019, the orange colours shows after the sunset in the sky, in front the Exmouth Observation Wheel obscures the point at the sun not long set. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

We showcase the very best of Devon in pictures from our readers.

I came across this gent building stones on the beach at Beer. Picture: Chris MartinI came across this gent building stones on the beach at Beer. Picture: Chris Martin

Our readers have once again been venturing out to capture many beautiful scenes around Devon on camera.

Last Tuesday (May 14) We asked our readers to share with us their favourite shots along the theme: 'Best of Devon'. Here is our second gallery of images from our readers for you to enjoy!

Ponies grazing on Dartmoor near Ashburton. Picture: Barbara MellorPonies grazing on Dartmoor near Ashburton. Picture: Barbara Mellor

MORE: Best of Devon (part one).

JOIN IN: If you would like to join in and want to send us your best shots of Devon then go to eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your images to the East Devon 'Photo Challenge' group.

Night time in the centre of Beer with the first fall of snow. Picture: Chris MartinNight time in the centre of Beer with the first fall of snow. Picture: Chris Martin

I was quite surprised when iWitness asked for shots taken anywhere in Devon, so here are a few of mine! Picture: Barbara MellorI was quite surprised when iWitness asked for shots taken anywhere in Devon, so here are a few of mine! Picture: Barbara Mellor

On a very cold day with the wind howling! Picture: Barbara MellorOn a very cold day with the wind howling! Picture: Barbara Mellor

When the Autumn leaves were at their finest. Picture: Barbara MellorWhen the Autumn leaves were at their finest. Picture: Barbara Mellor

Taken last April when spending a long weekend in Bude. Picture: Barbara MellorTaken last April when spending a long weekend in Bude. Picture: Barbara Mellor

Taken whilst on a walk close to Haytor. Picture: Barbara MellorTaken whilst on a walk close to Haytor. Picture: Barbara Mellor

View across the Bristol Channel from Exmoor. Picture: Barbara MellorView across the Bristol Channel from Exmoor. Picture: Barbara Mellor

I was over at a plant sale at Broadclyst Church, on Saturday 18th May 2019. Picture: Luke EveleighI was over at a plant sale at Broadclyst Church, on Saturday 18th May 2019. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shadowed Sunset. Picture: Natasha InglisShadowed Sunset. Picture: Natasha Inglis

In the moment. Picture: Natasha InglisIn the moment. Picture: Natasha Inglis

Low water on the river downstream from Fingle Bridge. Picture: Brian WestawayLow water on the river downstream from Fingle Bridge. Picture: Brian Westaway

Low water on the river downstream from Fingle Bridge. Picture: Brian WestawayLow water on the river downstream from Fingle Bridge. Picture: Brian Westaway

Low water on the river downstream from Fingle BridgeLow water on the river downstream from Fingle Bridge

Fine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian WestawayFine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian Westaway

Fine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian WestawayFine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian Westaway

Fine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian WestawayFine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian Westaway

Fine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian WestawayFine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian Westaway

