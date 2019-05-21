Gallery
From our readers: 'Best of Devon' in pictures (part two)
PUBLISHED: 11:27 23 May 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
We showcase the very best of Devon in pictures from our readers.
I came across this gent building stones on the beach at Beer. Picture: Chris Martin
Our readers have once again been venturing out to capture many beautiful scenes around Devon on camera.
Last Tuesday (May 14) We asked our readers to share with us their favourite shots along the theme: 'Best of Devon'. Here is our second gallery of images from our readers for you to enjoy!
Ponies grazing on Dartmoor near Ashburton. Picture: Barbara Mellor
Night time in the centre of Beer with the first fall of snow. Picture: Chris Martin
I was quite surprised when iWitness asked for shots taken anywhere in Devon, so here are a few of mine! Picture: Barbara Mellor
On a very cold day with the wind howling! Picture: Barbara Mellor
When the Autumn leaves were at their finest. Picture: Barbara Mellor
Taken last April when spending a long weekend in Bude. Picture: Barbara Mellor
Taken whilst on a walk close to Haytor. Picture: Barbara Mellor
View across the Bristol Channel from Exmoor. Picture: Barbara Mellor
I was over at a plant sale at Broadclyst Church, on Saturday 18th May 2019. Picture: Luke Eveleigh
Shadowed Sunset. Picture: Natasha Inglis
In the moment. Picture: Natasha Inglis
Low water on the river downstream from Fingle Bridge. Picture: Brian Westaway
Fine Devon stock at the Devon County Show. Picture: Brian Westaway
