Launch of fiction prescription booklist for children at Sidmouth Library

Launch of fiction prescription booklist Archant

To tie in with the national Reading Well initiative, Sidmouth Library will be launching the latest 'Reading Well for Children' booklist on Friday, February 21.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new collection, launched nationally on February 3 to coincide with Children's Mental Health Week, has been developed to help children understand their feelings and worries and cope with tough times, by reading relevant age-appropriate literature.

The books have been carefully chosen by children, carers, health experts and librarians, and explore a range of emotions and offer ways on how to deal with difficult situations through gentle stories or easy guidance. Titles such as 'Sometimes I Feel sad' by Tom Alexander, 'Feeling Angry' by Katie Douglass and 'What's Going on Inside my Head' by Molly Potter have made the extensive booklist.

Parents can be assured of the appropriate content of the books in the collection as they have been endorsed by leading health organisations such as NHS England, Mind and the Royal College of GPs.

The assortment of books is targeted at youngsters in Key Stage 2, aged 7 to 11 years. The literature accommodates a wide range of reading levels to support the less confident readers, and encourages children to read together with their siblings and carers.

Parents, grandparents and carers are invited to pop into Sidmouth Library anytime during the launch event on February 21, to browse through and borrow books from the new collection. There's also a good opportunity to explore other reading material that offers to support children, teens and parents in dealing with everything from day to day parenting, to mental health, to books that help promote empathy.

In addition to Reading Well for Children, there are books for adults and young people on mental health, dementia and how to cope with long term conditions.

To date, 1.2 million readers have borrowed over 2.3 million expert endorsed Reading Well books from libraries across the UK.

To browse the full collection, go to: www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/health-readingwell.

To find out more about the Reading Well initiative visit www.reading-well.org.uk, call 01395 512192 or ask a member of staff about the scheme in the library.