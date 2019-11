Ottery pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday

Ottery Remembrance service. Picture: Terry Ife

Silence fell in Ottery as hundreds gathered to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

There was standing room only as more than 500 people attended a service in Ottery St Mary Parish Church on Sunday.

Ottery veterans organised a parade from the Land of Canaan to the church, where a service was led by The Reverend Steve Weston.

During the service there were readings by Roger Giles, mayor of Ottery, and Ruth Sim, the mother of an active serviceman.

The Last Post was played inside the church, with standard bearers dipping their flags.

The church then invited members of the congregation to place a poppy on the cross, before moving outside to lay wreaths at the foot of the war memorial.

There was a record number of wreaths placed by the community.

