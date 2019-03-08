Recycle Devon launches new online recipe book to help reduce food waste

Recycle Devon has launched a new online recipe book to help Devon residents waste less food and save up to £800 a year.

The free book 'Have Your Food And Eat It' shares tips on buying, storing and preparing food and contains recipes for using up leftovers to help make food stretch further.

In the UK, we throw away 6.7million tonnes of food a year which is a third of the food we buy.

Nearly half of that is fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy, rice and pasta.

Research shows that we throw away more food than we think we do, with common reasons including buying too much in the first place, improper storage, not eating things in time and cooking too much, especially pasta and rice.

If this sounds familiar, there are plenty of tips to help.

With a few small changes, the average family of four could save as much as £800 a year.

The first half of the book looks at ways to save you money and time, from smarter shopping to meal prepping for the week ahead - perfect for busy families and lifestyles.

The second half provides a selection of recipes suited to using up ingredients in the fridge, or leftovers from previous meals.

There are a range of recipes in the book, which are suitable for all, whether you are a beginner or a kitchen whizz looking for some inspiration.

If you have ever wondered about reheating rice or you are unsure about use by dates, Have Your Food And Eat It has all the answers.

Packed with facts, tips and advice, it's the ideal go-to for making food go further and money last longer.

Councillor Andrea Davis, cabinet member for infrastructure, development and waste, said: "Have Your Food And Eat It shows that home cooking can be quick, easy and budget friendly without the need for any experience or expensive gadgets.

"Whatever food you enjoy, this book can help you waste less and save you money, it's a lot easier than you might think."

Visit recycledevon.org/love-food-hate-waste to download the online book.