Advanced search

Recycle Devon launches new online recipe book to help reduce food waste

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 October 2019

Have your food and eat it recipe book by Recycle Devon. Picture: Recycle Devon

Have your food and eat it recipe book by Recycle Devon. Picture: Recycle Devon

Archant

Recycle Devon has launched a new online recipe book to help Devon residents waste less food and save up to £800 a year.

The free book 'Have Your Food And Eat It' shares tips on buying, storing and preparing food and contains recipes for using up leftovers to help make food stretch further.

In the UK, we throw away 6.7million tonnes of food a year which is a third of the food we buy.

Nearly half of that is fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy, rice and pasta.

Research shows that we throw away more food than we think we do, with common reasons including buying too much in the first place, improper storage, not eating things in time and cooking too much, especially pasta and rice.

If this sounds familiar, there are plenty of tips to help.

With a few small changes, the average family of four could save as much as £800 a year.

The first half of the book looks at ways to save you money and time, from smarter shopping to meal prepping for the week ahead - perfect for busy families and lifestyles.

The second half provides a selection of recipes suited to using up ingredients in the fridge, or leftovers from previous meals.

There are a range of recipes in the book, which are suitable for all, whether you are a beginner or a kitchen whizz looking for some inspiration.

If you have ever wondered about reheating rice or you are unsure about use by dates, Have Your Food And Eat It has all the answers.

Packed with facts, tips and advice, it's the ideal go-to for making food go further and money last longer.

Councillor Andrea Davis, cabinet member for infrastructure, development and waste, said: "Have Your Food And Eat It shows that home cooking can be quick, easy and budget friendly without the need for any experience or expensive gadgets.

"Whatever food you enjoy, this book can help you waste less and save you money, it's a lot easier than you might think."

Visit recycledevon.org/love-food-hate-waste to download the online book.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Popular fireworks display cancelled for 2019

Sidbury fireworks illuminating the evening sky. Picture: HEATHER RHODES

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

Here to stay – three year extension for popular business after public outcry

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Popular fireworks display cancelled for 2019

Sidbury fireworks illuminating the evening sky. Picture: HEATHER RHODES

Assurance to public following criminal damage in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Police Station in Woolcombe Lane

Here to stay – three year extension for popular business after public outcry

Maddie Todd, Guy Russell, Livi Mclennan and Josh Roberts at Jurassic Paddle Sports pictured in 2018.

Application submitted for Sidmouth skate park

The first look at revamping Sidmouth skatepark. Picture: Maverick Industries

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Exeter Racecourse set to highlight the work of the Devon Air Ambulance at November meeting

Kate Adlam and Paul Robinson, paramedics with Devon Air Ambulance at the Exeter Racecourse which is holding a Charity Race Day on Sunday, November 24, at which the work of the Air Ambulance will be show cased. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Milmer nets as SOHC men’s third team are narrowly beaten at Chard

Local football action on the first Saturday of November

Sidmouth trader backed by hundreds in fight to keep Temple Street car park free to use

Temple Street car park in Sidmouth. Ref shs 39 19TI 1669. Picture: Terry Ife

Bicton Arena International Horse Trials are a huge hit despite the rain

Lucca Stubington on Quingenti after her success at the Bicton International Horse Trials. Lady Clinton of Clinton Devon Estates, which owns Bicton Arena, is on the far right. Picture; BICTON INTERNATIONAL ARENA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists