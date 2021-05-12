Published: 1:45 PM May 12, 2021

Sidmouth Town Council announced this week that the world famous Red Arrows will return to the town’s skies at the Sidmouth Airshow on Friday, August 27.

The iconic RAF aerobatic team will also be joined by an RAF Dakota of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Details regarding timings and arrangements are still being worked on but the council has confirmed that subject to the government’s plans for large events and the continuing improving situation in the country, the airshow will take place from approximately 6pm.

The event will include all the usual extra space for car parking and traffic management including the closure of the esplanade for the public to use for watching and enjoyment. Organisers will once again be appealing for donations and most vitally, collectors, to make sure that this is not a one-off return and that the event continues in future years.

Cllr Louise Cole, chair of Sidmouth Town Council’s tourism and economy committee, said: “We know just how popular the air show always is. By working closely with our local businesses and supporting such events, we are supporting their recovery to help build increasing confidence together with our support for our tourism industry.”

Chair of the town council, Cllr Ian Barlow, said: “This is fantastic news that after an absence of two years, the Red Arrows are to return to the best possible place to watch them in the country. It’s just the boost we all need at the moment”

Sidmouth’s Airshow will, subject to regulations and the recovery roadmap, take place on Friday, August 27 at the provisional time of 6pm.

