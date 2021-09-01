Published: 1:00 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM September 1, 2021

Thrill-seekers in their thousands gathered in Sidmouth to enjoy a stunning spectacle of aviation last Friday.



The stars of the Sidmouth Air Show were the RAF’s world-famous Red Arrows aerobatic team, who provided a spectacular display of power and grace in the bright blue skies above the seafront, drawing gasps of delight and excitement from the gathered crowds as they roared past overhead.



Before the Red Arrows burst into view to present their precision display, a Royal Navy Wildcat Solo Display, the Rich Goodwin Pitts Special aerobatic display and two Spitfires also took to the skies above Sidmouth.

Although the event is free, Sidmouth Town Council relies on donations to help fund the show and ensure it can take place in future years and so volunteer collectors were out and about encouraging people to make donations along the seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills and Connaught Gardens.

