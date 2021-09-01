News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Red Arrows deliver a spectacular display of daring aerobatics

Tim Dixon

Published: 1:00 PM September 1, 2021    Updated: 1:59 PM September 1, 2021
The iconic Red Arrows

The iconic Red Arrows - Credit: Steve Eckhardt

Thrill-seekers in their thousands gathered in Sidmouth to enjoy a stunning spectacle of aviation last Friday.

The stars of the Sidmouth Air Show were the RAF’s world-famous Red Arrows aerobatic team, who provided a spectacular display of power and grace in the bright blue skies above the seafront, drawing gasps of delight and excitement from the gathered crowds as they roared past overhead.

Before the Red Arrows burst into view to present their precision display, a Royal Navy Wildcat Solo Display, the Rich Goodwin Pitts Special aerobatic display and two Spitfires also took to the skies above Sidmouth.

Although the event is free, Sidmouth Town Council relies on donations to help fund the show and ensure it can take place in future years and so volunteer collectors were out and about encouraging people to make donations along the seafront, Salcombe and Peak Hills and Connaught Gardens.

Rich Goodwin Pitts and performs his special aerobatic display

Rich Goodwin Pitts and performs his special aerobatic display - Credit: Paul Newman

The Red Arrows flying in formation

The Red Arrows flying in formation - Credit: Tegan Davey

Thousands of people watched the Sidmouth Air Show

Thousands of people watched the Sidmouth Air Show - Credit: Tony Velterop

A Red Arrow flies towards the town

A Red Arrow flies towards the town - Credit: Alex Walton

A Red Arrow laying down smoke at Sidmouth Air Show

A Red Arrow laying down smoke at Sidmouth Air Show - Credit: Colin Gillard

Five of the Red Arrows during their display over Sidmouth

Five of the Red Arrows during their display over Sidmouth - Credit: Mark Eburne

Sidmouth News

person
person
Author Picture Icon
person