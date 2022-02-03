News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Are you ready for Red Nose Day?

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:25 AM February 3, 2022
Updated: 10:31 AM February 3, 2022
devon

Maya Jama returns as host and the iconic Dame Zandra Rhodes joins Val Garland and Dominic Skinner to help oversee the make-up artistry as a guest judge in a RND special of the BBC show, 'Glow Up' does Red Nose Day is coming to BBC Three in March. - Credit: Dave King

Red Nose Day has launched across the South West for 2022. 

Yesterday, Wednesday, February 2 marked the first day of fundraising around the UK, leading up to Red Nose Day on Friday, March 18.  

10-year-old Talullah from the Isle of Wight, raised £700 through a bake sale last year. She hopes to raise over £1,000 by recruiting her friends to make more cakes and treats and set up their own fundraising stalls this year.  

Tallulah said: “I was quite amazed because I’ve never really accomplished something like that before. I would tell any other children thinking about fundraising to be brave and don’t hold back. The challenge can be a lot of fun, and it is really nice to help Comic Relief.”  

The official Red Nose Day merchandise range returns with the 100% plastic-free, plant-based red nose, and this time there are eight characters to collect. As well as cuddly soft toys, mugs and reusable water bottles. These are available in Sainsbury’s stores, Argos and on the Red Nose Day website.  

Comic Relief co-founder, Sir Lenny Henry, said: "The spirit of Red Nose Day, as you know only too well, is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don't know, it's always been that and what could be better?” 

“I've been inspired by so many people and it's usually members of the public who do extraordinary things. I'm always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are - both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many. So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life-changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn't be able to do this stuff without you guys. You are the people that inspire me." 

Money raised by Red Nose Day will support life-changing work in the UK and around the world tackling homelessness, domestic abuse, poverty and mental health problems. 

People from across the UK can get involved this year to help raise money. To find out more visit the Comic Relief website.  



