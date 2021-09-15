New production will be hard 'act' to follow

Published: 12:21 PM September 15, 2021

Rehearsals are now in full swing for Sidmouth Musical Theatre’s production of Sister Act which takes place at The Manor Pavilion Theatre between Sunday, October 24 and Saturday, October 30.



A cast of 30, including 17 rocking nuns, are preparing to thrill Sidmouth audiences with an amazing range of musical numbers (soul, rock, and beautiful church music) as well as wicked dance moves and a very funny script.



The story follows that of the first Sister Act film starring Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris van Cartier, a night club singer who witnesses a murder committed by her boyfriend and his gang.

She escapes and is hidden in a convent – the idea of childhood sweetheart Officer Eddie Souther.



All this is much to the consternation of the Mother Superior who thinks Deloris is a bad influence on the nuns. While she is in the convent, Deloris teaches the nuns (whose singing hitherto was awful) to sing a different type of music beautifully which even The Pope wants to hear.



Samii Ottaway, Elaine Kingston, Mike Smith and Torquil McNeilage lead the cast which this time includes a number of experienced performers from Exeter.



SMT are delighted to be presenting the first musical in the Exeter and East Devon area since the first lockdown. The whole cast are hoping that Sidmouth audiences will come and share the joy at a time when we certainly need it.

Tickets are on sale at the theatre priced between £15 and £18. They are available online at www.manorpavilion.com or by calling 01395 514413.