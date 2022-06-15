News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Town’s repair café helping saving money and the planet

person

Dan Wilkins

Published: 12:08 PM June 15, 2022
Volunteers at Sidmouth Repair Cafe help with electrical items

Volunteers at Sidmouth Repair Cafe help with electrical items - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

The work of Sidmouth’s Repair Café is not just about saving money by mending broken items, it’s also about saving the planet. 

Sidmouth Repair Café has been going since 2018 and has helped people to fix previously broken items. Not only is this useful to prevent items being sent to landfill. 

Recycling is one of the ways we can help reduce our carbon footprint and volunteers from Sidmouth Repair Café say that’s what they are doing. 

Founder Angie Carney said: “You sit with one of our team of fixers and work out together if and how it can be mended.” 

“It's all about sharing skills and reducing waste.” 

At May’s repair café, volunteers helped to repair a number of items. 

Volunteer Jenny Ashmore said a fellwo volunteer was kept bust sharpening knives and garden tools while electrical experts tackled broken lamps, CD players, shredding machines, a satellite navigation system and laptops. 

Repair cafe volunteer hard at work

Repair cafe volunteer hard at work - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Working on a sculpture

Working on a sculpture - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Most Read

  1. 1 Thousands of East Devon homes could be abandoned by 2050s: Report
  2. 2 Should Sidmouth Air Show be grounded?
  3. 3 Working party begins restoring Sidmouth's 'hidden garden'
  1. 4 Supermarket giant's open day to fill 80 jobs
  2. 5 Petition calls for action on 'dangerous' road through village
  3. 6 Open Gardens event in Tipton St John for Ukraine
  4. 7 MP gets a sneak preview of Hospice at Home's new premises
  5. 8 Core Hill ‘unleashed’ to allow safe and secure dog exercise
  6. 9 Police seek witnesses to three-car A3052 crash
  7. 10 Ottery Church at the centre of town's Jubilee celebrations

She added: “Our sewing experts are ace on zips and fasteners. 

“Then our general repairers tackled a clock for soldering, broken crockery, figurine, lamp, coffee machine, slide viewer, torch, shoe repair, walking frame advice – and a sweet Tippee Tumble 60’s doll.” 

Repairs on some broken plates

Repairs on some broken plates - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

More electrical repairs

More electrical repairs - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Originally, the Repair Café movement was set up in Holland some ten years ago to stop perfectly repairable stuff from being thrown away. 

They have become more and more popular over the years for people who are looking to save money by having items repaired rather than buying new ones. 

The next Sidmouth Repair Café is being held on Saturday, June 25 from 10am until 1pm at the Youth Centre in Manstone. Refreshments are available. 

The clothing repair section

The clothing repair section - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Repairs underway on a doll

Repairs underway on a doll - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Plenty of repairs for the volunteers to do

Plenty of repairs for the volunteers to do - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe


Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Around 3o people turned up to a LinkedIn Local event

Sidmouth ‘LinkedIn Local’ event hailed a success

Dan Wilkins

person
Cllr Paul Arnott has joined the Liberal Democrats nationally

Opinion

East Devon District Council leader joins national Lib Dems ahead of...

Paul Arnott

person
Aerial view of The Donkey Sanctuary

Opinion

A trot around the Donkey Sanctuary and dog friendly hairdressers

Toto, the infamous pooch of Sidmouth, gives a dog's-eye-view of the world

Author Picture Icon
Could your home benefit from energy efficient improvements?

Grants available to make your home more energy efficient

Paul Jones

person