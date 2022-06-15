Town’s repair café helping saving money and the planet

Volunteers at Sidmouth Repair Cafe help with electrical items - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

The work of Sidmouth’s Repair Café is not just about saving money by mending broken items, it’s also about saving the planet.

Sidmouth Repair Café has been going since 2018 and has helped people to fix previously broken items. Not only is this useful to prevent items being sent to landfill.

Recycling is one of the ways we can help reduce our carbon footprint and volunteers from Sidmouth Repair Café say that’s what they are doing.

Founder Angie Carney said: “You sit with one of our team of fixers and work out together if and how it can be mended.”

“It's all about sharing skills and reducing waste.”

At May’s repair café, volunteers helped to repair a number of items.

Volunteer Jenny Ashmore said a fellwo volunteer was kept bust sharpening knives and garden tools while electrical experts tackled broken lamps, CD players, shredding machines, a satellite navigation system and laptops.

Repair cafe volunteer hard at work - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Working on a sculpture - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

She added: “Our sewing experts are ace on zips and fasteners.

“Then our general repairers tackled a clock for soldering, broken crockery, figurine, lamp, coffee machine, slide viewer, torch, shoe repair, walking frame advice – and a sweet Tippee Tumble 60’s doll.”

Repairs on some broken plates - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

More electrical repairs - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Originally, the Repair Café movement was set up in Holland some ten years ago to stop perfectly repairable stuff from being thrown away.

They have become more and more popular over the years for people who are looking to save money by having items repaired rather than buying new ones.

The next Sidmouth Repair Café is being held on Saturday, June 25 from 10am until 1pm at the Youth Centre in Manstone. Refreshments are available.

The clothing repair section - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Repairs underway on a doll - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe

Plenty of repairs for the volunteers to do - Credit: Sidmouth Repair Cafe



