Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow - if the weather holds out

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 17 February 2020

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Archant

A monster pothole which has been putting motorists driving through Ottery at risk is due to be filled tomorrow.

Devon County Council confirmed that the work will take place if the weather holds out, after the county was battered by wind and rain blown over by Storm Dennis.

Wiggaton resident Jim Moon said the 'dangerous' pothole on Tip Hill, a 'busy and awkward junction', has been causing serious problems for traffic.

He said: "It is almost impossible to avoid.

"Traffic is either driving across to the other side of the road or driving over the pavement on the left hand side to try to avoid it.

"Obviously, no driver wants to take this action but we are left with no alternative if we are to avoid damaging our vehicles.

"The hole is now about six inches deep and another has now appeared a few feet away which is about four inches deep."

Mr Moon said the whole junction is a 'complete mess of bodged repairs'.

He added: "I fail to understand why these holes are not being repaired properly in the first place.

"The highways department is just creating more work for itself by doing a bodged repair to say nothing of the extra cost involved in doing a job twice."

A spokesman for Devon County Council said the pothole will be repaired shortly.

He said: "We are aware of the ongoing issues with potholes at this junction.

"Our contractors are scheduled to repair the immediate damage tomorrow, although this work is weather dependent.

"The junction is also being considered for structural repair work as part of our highway maintenance programme for 2020/21."

