Repairs and refreshments each month in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 August 2019

An added attraction is an actual café, with its range of refreshments.

Sidmouth Repair Café is about more than just mending

A great place to take the kids during most of the year is the Youth Centre in Manstone Lane.

And an event which would be of interest to anyone of any age is the regular Sidmouth Repair Café , which is usually held on the last Saturday of the month.

Favourite items which have been brought along for a bit of TLC over the last months have included toys and teddies, scooters and game consoles.

A team of experts help folk fix whatever they bring in - so it's not only a chance to reduce what we throw away by giving things a new lease of life, but a great way to get us to see how things work and how to make them work again.

Children and young people have been bringing in all sorts, whether their household's water dispenser or a wonky lamp or a much-loved skirt which needed patching up.

While Sidmouth Repair Café is taking a break in August, for a great family morning out, pop along between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, September 28.

To read more features from East Devon Resident, click here.

