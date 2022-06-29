Repairs to start on Sidmouth's vandalised amphitheatre

Vandals have smashed some of the steps at Sidmouth Ampitheatre - Credit: DCC

Work to repair damage caused by vandalism at Sidmouth’s amphitheatre at The Knowle is due to get under way early next month.

The stone steps of the amphitheatre were deliberately broken in May, in an attack described as 'absolutely heartbreaking; by Sidmouth councillor Stuart Hughes.

On Tuesday, June 28, a spokesperson for the county council said: “Contractors are preparing to start repair work on the steps in the next couple of weeks and we’re liaising closely with Sidmouth Town Council and East Devon District Council to keep them up to date with progress.”

Meanwhile police are continuing to appeal for information. A spokesperson said: “Police are aware of reports of criminal damage to property on Station Road, Sidmouth which is believed to have taken place between 7-10 May.

“It was reported that damage had been caused to steps which had been installed at the Knowle.

“Anyone with information which may assist police enquiries are asked to contact 101 quoting CR/042860/22