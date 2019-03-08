Vandals attack Sidford pre-school garden

The table damaged by vandals.

Vandals have struck repeatedly at the garden of The Byes Pre-school in Sidford, destroying children's play equipment and causing dangerous damage.

The damaged wooden seat.

On the night of Thursday, August 22, a wooden bench was broken and knocked over, and a planter was damaged.

Earlier the same week the top of a table was kicked in.

In earlier incidents the children's bug hotel has been broken and a picnic bench stolen.

Toni Nex, from the committee of local parents which runs the school, said:

Broken plants in a planter.

"Our pond fence has been kicked in more than five times, which is very dangerous for the pre-school children and has to be fixed before they are allowed to play in there.

"There are lighters, cigarette packets, rubbish and beer cans left for the pre-school teachers to clean every morning."

"We're a parent committee based pre-school and we're the ones that fix and maintain this garden, and it's very sad that this keeps happening."

She said the vandalism typically takes place at night and during the school holidays.

The garden, opposite Sidford social hall, is used daily by the pre-school and is also a community garden for local residents.