Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Vandals attack Sidford pre-school garden

PUBLISHED: 15:34 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 23 August 2019

The table damaged by vandals. Picture: Toni Nex

The table damaged by vandals. Picture: Toni Nex

Toni Nex

Vandals have struck repeatedly at the garden of The Byes Pre-school in Sidford, destroying children's play equipment and causing dangerous damage.

The damaged wooden seat. Picture: Antonia NexThe damaged wooden seat. Picture: Antonia Nex

On the night of Thursday, August 22, a wooden bench was broken and knocked over, and a planter was damaged.

Earlier the same week the top of a table was kicked in.

In earlier incidents the children's bug hotel has been broken and a picnic bench stolen.

Toni Nex, from the committee of local parents which runs the school, said:

Broken plants in a planter. Picture: Antonia NexBroken plants in a planter. Picture: Antonia Nex

"Our pond fence has been kicked in more than five times, which is very dangerous for the pre-school children and has to be fixed before they are allowed to play in there.

"There are lighters, cigarette packets, rubbish and beer cans left for the pre-school teachers to clean every morning."

"We're a parent committee based pre-school and we're the ones that fix and maintain this garden, and it's very sad that this keeps happening."

She said the vandalism typically takes place at night and during the school holidays.

The garden, opposite Sidford social hall, is used daily by the pre-school and is also a community garden for local residents.

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Sidmouth aims to be first ‘carbon positive’ air display in country

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Sidmouth aims to be first ‘carbon positive’ air display in country

It is nearly time for Sidmouth's air display featuring RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Twirlybatics Pitts Special aerobatic display, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jet Display Team, RAF Chinook Display Team.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Air Display 2019 prepares for take off

Sidmouth Air Display will be hoping for large crowds like this scene back in 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth Town face ‘big test’ on visit to Brixham

Sidmouth Town away at Exmouth for a pre-season friendly. Ref shsp 29 19TI 7467. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s East Devon League side beaten at Teign Valley

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury all set to complete an ‘invincible’ Tolchards League campaign

Sidbury CC before their latest Tolchards League H Division East success - a 10th straight victory that has seen them wrap up promotion before the end of July. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth CCs Alex Barrow rewrites the Devon CCC history books

Alex Barrow (left) and Peter Trego chill out after their stand of 185 ain the Devon versus Oxfordshire match played at the Fortfield, Sidmouth. Picture: DEVON CCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists