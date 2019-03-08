Bridge works to being in autumn

Fortescue Bridge. Ref shs 22 18TI 5006. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A temporary pedestrian bridge will be put in place in the autumn while a £325,000 project is carried out to replace the current one.

Funding to replace the footbridge in Fortescue, which is also known as Skinners Bridge, is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

The Environment Agency has agreed to Devon County Council's request for a temporary bridge which will be in place to allow residents and children to avoid walking on busy roads, while the works are carried out.

Work will begin in the autumn to avoid the start of the fish migration season which occurs between October and April.

The bridge will then be installed in the spring and planned river works will be completed from May 2020. Cllr Stuart Hughes, county council representative for highways, said: "The temporary pedestrian bridge will be in place throughout the works and during winter."