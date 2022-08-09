Residents plagued by aggressive rogue traders

A group of Sidmouth residents who have been ‘bombarded’ with aggressive cold callers have raised their concerns with the police, the district council and the East Devon MP.

In recent weeks the rogue traders have been calling at homes in Higher Woolbrook Park, leaving some householders feeling intimidated and distressed.

The chair of their Neighbourhood Watch group, Trevor Heynes, has emailed Simon Jupp MP, the Police and Crime Commissioner and local councillor Stuart Hughes.

He is asking Mr Jupp if the legislation on ‘this important issue of community safety and security’ can be reviewed and tightened up.

He is also seeking advice on how householders can safely respond to the pushy visitors, who ignore their clearly displayed ‘No Cold Callers’ stickers.

Mr Heynes’ letter includes reports from his members.

One resident said: “We were bombarded with cold callers on a couple of days recently. This was particularly unwelcome since my wife had just come out of hospital having undergone hip replacement surgery. The first guy, not content with ringing the bell, also hammered on our lounge window, giving her quite a fright.”

Another said: “Last week I had three different guys knock at the door about cleaning my drive - two of them looked totally dodgy.

“Then the next day I had another guy knock about the same thing.

"I am able to say no thanks even when they are pushy - one wanted to do a quote even when I said no.

“I am just worried about some of our older residents in the road who fall for these pushy salesmen - I know someone who used to live across the road was scammed out of money on one occasion and also had work done she did not really need to have done.”

Mr Heynes says his members are also fearful that the cold callers might pass on details of their properties to would-be burglars.

Higher Woolbrook Park's Neighbourhood Watch signs - Credit: Contributed

In his initial response to Mr Heynes, Simon Jupp said he had done the right thing by copying in the police to his email, but it is also a matter for Trading Standards.

He said he had written to the police and East Devon District Council to make them aware of the issue, and will be in touch again when they respond.

