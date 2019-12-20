Advanced search

Residents take sneak peek inside new Ottery retirement development

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 20 December 2019

Lyn Constantine, McCarthy and Stone Sales Consultant, with visitors to Tumbling Weir Court, Betty and John Williams. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Ottery residents got the chance to take a tour of a new retirement development while enjoying a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.

McCarthy and Stone's Tumbling Weir Court invited the community to take a tour of the development - aimed for those over the age of 60 - on Thursday, December 12.

The event was part a series of 'At Home' events, which are happening at selected developments across the UK throughout December, and have been inspired by the social tradition of days gone-by that sees friends and family gather at home to celebrate the festive season.

Geoff Bates, head of marketing at McCarthy and Stone South, said: "Everyone who came along to our 'At Home' event had a wonderful time.

"It was a great opportunity for locals to see for themselves what a close-knit and supportive community we have here at Tumbling Weir Court, whilst getting into the festive spirit."

