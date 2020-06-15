Advanced search

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 June 2020

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Archant

Voters have a chance to request elections in the East and South Wards of Sidmouth Town Council, following the resignation of Louise Thompson and John Rayson this week for personal reasons.

John Rayson had been a town councillor since 2015 and Louise Thompson since 2019.

The chairman of Sidmouth Town Council, Councillor Ian Barlow, said: “Both John and Louise brought their own unique skills to the council, which benefited many of the projects we are still working on.

“They put a considerable number of hours into their work as councillors on behalf of the community. Their presence in the chamber will be missed.”

For an election to take place, 10 or more voters in the relevant ward must request one.

The requests must be signed and sent to the Returning Officer at East Devon District Council or sent electronically, with a scan of the elector’s signature, to electoralservices@eastdevon.gov.uk by midnight on Thursday, July 2.

