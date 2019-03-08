Community pays its respects to boy whose body was found in Sidmouth home
PUBLISHED: 12:03 17 October 2019
Archant
Wellwishers - including friends and classmates of a boy found dead in his Sidmouth home - have paid their respects to him.
Emergency services were called to Arcot Park in Sidmouth, at 5pm on Tuesday, October 15, after a concern was raised for the welfare of a child within a property.
Despite the best efforts of the ambulance and police, the child was declared dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Following the news, Sidmouth Youth Centre opened its doors for young people to access support and console each other as a community in their sadness.
Youth worker Hannah Vicarage said: "We had about 30 young people and adults from the community.
"There were lots of lovely messages, candles lit and flowers bought.
"Lots of young people from his year group at Sidmouth College attended, as did locals from the area."
Comments have been disabled on this article.