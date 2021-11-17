News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Repair work starts on ancient Sid Valley church

Adam Manning

Published: 3:28 PM November 17, 2021
Updated: 4:28 PM November 17, 2021
Martin Burke at work rebuilding the ancient walls of St Mary and St Peter's Church, Salcombe Regis.

Martin Burke at work rebuilding the ancient walls of St Mary and St Peter's Church, Salcombe Regis. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Rebuilding work is under way on a section of wall outside St Mary and St Peter’s Church in Salcombe Regis.

The ancient wall collapsed in March this year after heavy rain. Large cracks appeared and sections fell into the graveyard. After an inspection revealed structural issues a fundraising appeal for £60,000 was launched to restore it; £25,000 has already been raised.

Work on the collapsed section started almost three weeks ago when Martin Burke (pictured) installed three-foot-deep foundations. Flint from the old wall is then being used on the outer sides, but it now has an additional core section, incorporating pillars to strengthen the structure.

St Mary and St Peter’s Church in Salcombe Regis

St Mary and St Peter’s Church in Salcombe Regis - Credit: Sid Valley mission community website

The earliest stone church at Salcombe Regis was probably built around 1120 when masons quarried stone for Exeter Cathedral. Whilst the walls around it are not thought to be from that period, they have stood for many hundreds of years. 

Donation details are available on the church website.

