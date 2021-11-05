Sidmouth in Bloom presents local awards in 'celebration of achievement'
- Credit: Simon Horn
Just a few weeks after Sidmouth in Bloom was celebrating its success in the South West in Bloom competition, the group have handed out their own awards to the town’s outstanding gardeners.
These awards recognise the individuals, organisations and businesses who keep Sidmouth looking beautiful, with flowers and plants decorating their premises. The people who look after church gardens and public spaces are also recognised.
The evening is a chance to thank the many volunteers who work with Sidmouth in Bloom on its various projects in the town. The group continued their planting and landscaping work throughout the Covid pandemic, and their work was rewarded at the South West in Bloom awards on October 7. Sidmouth in Bloom won joint Gold in the Champion of Champions category, sharing the award with Kingsbridge, and the Sargent Trophy for ‘outstanding effort and dedication’.
Sidmouth in Bloom presented its own awards at a 'Celebration of Achievements’ on Saturday, October 30 at the Methodist Church.
The event celebrated the many projects carried out in the town this year and recognised the contribution of the Sidplanters voluntary working party, Sidmouth Town Council and East Devon District Council’s Streetscene.
The evening featured a promotional film about Sidmouth in Bloom made in 1976 and a presentation on the group’s exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show that won a Gold floral award and Best Display in the Great Pavilion.
The local competition winners are as follows:
Children's Patch: Gold, Katie Turner, Ash Taylor and family
Children's Community Effort: Sidmouth Primary School, Sidmouth College
Shops: Silver Gilt: Fields, Hair Loft. Gold: The Steps Dress Agency
Cafe/Pub Restaurants: Gold: The Anchor Inn, The Balfour Arms, The Blue Ball Inn, The Swan Inn, The Volunteer Inn, The 1922 Social Club
Courtyard Gardens: Silver Gilt: Simon James. Gold: George Blyth, David and Sue Fuller, Sylvia and Ken Rose, Fiona and Desmond Webb
Small Gardens: Gold: John Mortimore
Medium Gardens: Gold: Francine Hayes, Anne and Ian Skinner
Large Gardens: Gold: Helen and Ian Crackston, Gillian Gill
Hanging Baskets: Gold: Ian McKenzie-Edwards
Church Gardens: Silver Gilt: St Peter's, Sidford, Parish Church of St Giles and St Nicholas, Sidbury. Gold: Sidmouth Methodist Church
Biodiversity Garden: The Parish Church of St Giles and St Nicholas.
The evening also celebrated Sidmouth’s success in the Royal Horticultural Society’s It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards for community gardening projects.
Six projects were rated ‘outstanding’: The Sidbashers’ removal of Himalayan balsam, run by SIB; the Coral Seating areas and Wave Border involving the Coastal Community Hub, SIB and Friday Gardeners; the Sensory Garden (SIB), the Queen’s Jubilee Copse and Livonia Road Shrubbery (Sid Vale Association), Friends of the Byes, the Chairman’s Garden (Sidmouth Croquet Club) and Sidmouth Arboretum. The Volunteer Inn Seating Area, a first-time entry for It’s Your Neighbourhood, was rated as ‘thriving’.