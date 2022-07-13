Retirement home warns of possible closure

A Sidmouth retirement home could be closing down because the building needs ‘considerable improvements'.

Residents at Abbeyfield Court, on Station Road near the seafront, have been told they will have to move out if the home does shut down.

But the charity that runs it is emphasising that no decision has been made yet – and that if Abbeyfield Court does close, that will not happen until all the residents have somewhere else to live.

A month-long consultation began this week, with residents, their families and the retirement home’s staff invited to give their views.

Residents received letters on Tuesday this week (July 12) notifying them about the consultation. This has caused some distress, as some believed they were being given a month's notice to leave - which is not the case.

Abbeyfield Court is run by the Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society, a standalone charity affiliated with the the national Abbeyfield charity. It currently has 20 residents and 16 employees, most of them part-time.

The Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society has two other homes in Sidmouth: Cotmaton House and Culver House, and it has halted any potential recruitment or new occupations in both of them pending the decision on the future of Abbeyfield Court.

A spokesperson said: “The Trustees of the Abbeyfield Sidmouth Society Limited are currently engaged in a thorough consultation on the future of Abbeyfield Court, a supported housing scheme for older people on Station Road.

“We are currently assessing a variety of options in order to fund considerable improvements that need to be made to the house, and are seeking the views of our residents, their families and members of staff.

“The welfare of our residents is our top priority, and the house will not close until suitable alternative accommodation has been found for all residents. We will also endeavour to support the house staff to find alternative employment.

“Whilst it is not a foregone conclusion, the consultation is expected to conclude by the end of July”.

Residents and their families have been invited to a meeting on Friday (July 15), when the trustees will explain the situation and the options they are considering.



