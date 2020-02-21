Review: Audience at East Devon Organ Club enjoy an afternoon of music and mirth

Professional electronic organist Andrew Nix, Picture: Beth Sharp Archant

Professional electronic organist Andrew Nix, from North Yorkshire, entertained the audience at the East Devon Organ Club on Tuesday, February 11, with a delightful combination of popular music and Yorkshire humour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were plenty of foot-tapping moments with Andrew's choice of music ranging from the music of the '60s through to music from the shows.

Andrew has been performing concerts for the club since 1995 and has enthralled his audiences with his masterly musical skills on his Roland Atelier 900C electronic organ.

From ballads to Latin, marches to musicals, his light-hearted shows attract a wide range of musical tastes.

Since 1988, the East Devon Organ Club has been presenting live electronic organ concerts at Primley Road Church Hall, Sidmouth.

Professional electronic organists from all parts of the UK bring their own instruments and provide their audiences with a wide range of superb sounds with their state of the art keyboards and organs, creating a magical concert ambience.

The club's concerts are held on the second Tuesday of each month from February to November, with afternoon performances, from 2.30pm until 5pm, in February, March, October and November and evening concerts, from 7.30pm until 10pm, from April to September.

The next concert will be on Tuesday, March 10, when the visiting artist will be Andrew Varley, from Southsea, Hampshire.

Tickets will be available at the door which will be open from 1.45pm.

The visitors' entrance fee is £10 and all are welcome.

Annual membership of East Devon Organ Club is available with a joining fee of £40.

Members pay a reduced entrance fee of £5 to each concert.

Tea and coffee is available during the interval and a popular raffle is held with many attractive prizes.

Further information can be obtained from the club's chairman Clive Townsend on 07979 013057.

Alternatively visiting the club's website at www.organfax.co.uk/clubs/eastdevon.

Clive Townsend