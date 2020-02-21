Advanced search

Review: Audience at East Devon Organ Club enjoy an afternoon of music and mirth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 February 2020

Professional electronic organist Andrew Nix, Picture: Beth Sharp

Professional electronic organist Andrew Nix, Picture: Beth Sharp

Archant

Professional electronic organist Andrew Nix, from North Yorkshire, entertained the audience at the East Devon Organ Club on Tuesday, February 11, with a delightful combination of popular music and Yorkshire humour.

There were plenty of foot-tapping moments with Andrew's choice of music ranging from the music of the '60s through to music from the shows.

Andrew has been performing concerts for the club since 1995 and has enthralled his audiences with his masterly musical skills on his Roland Atelier 900C electronic organ.

From ballads to Latin, marches to musicals, his light-hearted shows attract a wide range of musical tastes.

Since 1988, the East Devon Organ Club has been presenting live electronic organ concerts at Primley Road Church Hall, Sidmouth.

Professional electronic organists from all parts of the UK bring their own instruments and provide their audiences with a wide range of superb sounds with their state of the art keyboards and organs, creating a magical concert ambience.

The club's concerts are held on the second Tuesday of each month from February to November, with afternoon performances, from 2.30pm until 5pm, in February, March, October and November and evening concerts, from 7.30pm until 10pm, from April to September.

The next concert will be on Tuesday, March 10, when the visiting artist will be Andrew Varley, from Southsea, Hampshire.

Tickets will be available at the door which will be open from 1.45pm.

The visitors' entrance fee is £10 and all are welcome.

Annual membership of East Devon Organ Club is available with a joining fee of £40.

Members pay a reduced entrance fee of £5 to each concert.

Tea and coffee is available during the interval and a popular raffle is held with many attractive prizes.

Further information can be obtained from the club's chairman Clive Townsend on 07979 013057.

Alternatively visiting the club's website at www.organfax.co.uk/clubs/eastdevon.

Clive Townsend

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

New lease of life for former nightclub Carinas?

the former Carinas in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Book your tickets for Sidmouth’s street party to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

New lease of life for former nightclub Carinas?

the former Carinas in Sidmouth. Picture: Terry Ife

Book your tickets for Sidmouth’s street party to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery firefighters tackle house blaze

Devon fire engine

Review: Audience at East Devon Organ Club enjoy an afternoon of music and mirth

Professional electronic organist Andrew Nix, Picture: Beth Sharp

Ottery suffer heavy home defeat / Town Reserves lose away but Sidmouth RFC claim another away success - Saturday’s sporting round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth Town off – again – but Ottery St Mary game beats the weather!

Sidmouth Town at home to Brixham. Ref shsp 07 20TI 7979. Picture: Terry Ife

Review: Jack and the Beanstalk, by the Riverside Players

River side Players production of Jack and the Beanstalk. Ref shs 07 20TI 8232. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24