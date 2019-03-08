Advanced search

Review: Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 November 2019

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir. Picture: Courtesy of choir

Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir. Picture: Courtesy of choir

On a rather dismal evening there was a good audience for the Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir's evening of Songs from the Musicals at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, Sidmouth, on Thursday, October 17.

Musical director Michael Graham opened the programme with the Carousel Overture, before making his way to the podium as the curtains opened on the choir, and leading them into their first and very appropriate number, Stout Hearted Men.

As the audience was taken on a journey of nostalgia through the decades every song was portrayed with feeling, every word could be heard, the harmonies delightful, and Bohemian Rhapsody was particularly beautifully performed.

A strong rapport with the musical director was very evident from the start. Comperes Chris Emms and John Belton contributed with amusing anecdotes, guest soloist and conductor were Anne Killoran and William McElwee, and all was ably accompanied by Sandra Jepps. Did You Hear the People Sing? We certainly did.

'TRICIA BARCLAY

Review: Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir

