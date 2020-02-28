Advanced search

Review: Detention, by Tipton Players and Pantomime Society

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 February 2020

Detention. Picture: TIPPS

Detention. Picture: TIPPS

TIPPS

I was privileged last week to go to a distinctive and unique show performed by the members of Tipton Players and Pantomime Society in the Tipton Community Hall, writes a member of the audience.

Detention. Picture: TIPPSDetention. Picture: TIPPS

Detention! took a class of naughty children, who were in detention, through history from the Victorians to the end of the Second World War by means of songs, dances and films, all linked by the history teacher, well played by Brian Rice, giving the background to each era.

The naughty children, who gave an excellent performance of Revolting Children to open the show, had some amusing lines and good movement.

They all came from the TIPPS junior department who, I was told, meet once a week for various drama activities.

From the poverty during the Victorian era to the sinking of the Titanic in Edwardian times, where a rendition of the very challenging To the Lifeboats was well and imaginatively handled.

Detention. Picture; TIPPSDetention. Picture; TIPPS

Some extremely moving WW1 poetry led on to a very clever silhouette story backed by an unaccompanied rendition of Only Remember, which many recognised from War Horse. The emotion running through the audience was palpable when the curtain fell at the end of the first act.

The second act was more upbeat, going through the Roaring Twenties and the 1930s with a very amusing silent film demonstrating the advancement of film from silent to black and white and then colour. The children learnt about air raid sirens, gas masks and being evacuated to the country during World War 2 and everything finished with some soldiers coming home to a rapturous welcome, with much singing and dancing.

I learnt that Natalie Anning who wrote the show and Claire Devin, who co-directed it with her, had come up through the junior ranks some years ago. They are to be congratulated on a wonderful show and a great performance.

JANE BLAKE

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Weather hits local football but rugby survives on another soggy Saturday

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

‘Man overboard’ mannikin aids Sidmouth lifeboat training exercises

L-R Sidmouth Lifeboat crew members Emma Douglas, Dave Pearce and Martin Barnard, with the mannikin. Picture: Charli Ferrand.

Review: Detention, by Tipton Players and Pantomime Society

Detention. Picture: TIPPS

Devon health bosses continue to prepare for potential Coronavirus cases

The world is currently fighting off the Coronavirus virus. Picture: Getty Images

Daffodil Day is almost upon us in Sidmouth

Daffodil Day will be based at Kennaway House, on Saturday, March 7. Ref shs 8666-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24