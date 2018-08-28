Advanced search

Review: Guitarist Sean Shibe at Sidmouth Parish Church

PUBLISHED: 15:30 03 February 2019

Talented young guitarist Sean Shibe. Picture: Kaupo Kikkas

Talented young classical guitarist “thrilled” the audience at Sidmouth Music Series concert

Still in his 20s, Sean Shibe has risen to international renown as a classical guitarist, and showed why to a thrilled audience in Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, January 26.

His recital, part of the Sidmouth Music series of concerts, was centred around the influence of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

He opened with three pieces by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, whose life as a composer was heavily influenced by Bach. He became probably the most important composer for guitar of the 20th century. Villa-Lobos’ Etude no 8 was first performed in 1947 by Andres Segovia. In Sean’s hands it was a pensive, gentle piece with echoes of Spanish influence.

From the set of preludes in 1940, Sean played two. The first, Homage to Bach, was a gentle melodic piece with much ornamentation recognisably of Bach’s mould. Homage to the Brazilian Indians was built of an exciting central section of arpeggios across the range of the instrument, sandwiched between atmospheric and enigmatic opening and closing sections.

Stephen Huyshe-Shires

