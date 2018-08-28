Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Review: Isca Ensemble concert at Sidmouth Parish Church

PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 February 2019

A departure from the ensemble’s usual classical programming; the concert included light orchestral music, jazz, and a new work by a young Exeter composer

In the presence of a capacity audience at Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, February 2, the Isca Ensemble, under its musical director Roger Hendy presented a very special light orchestral concert with jazz.

This departure from the orchestra’s standard classical programming incorporated a wonderful selection of music by such composers as Eric Coates, Robert Farnon, Leroy Anderson, Ronald Binge, Johann Strauss and others.

Playing with absolute assuredness and obvious enjoyment, the orchestra was exceptional, creating a warm and rich ensemble. The choice of music was great fun and included such favourites as Herod’s Clog Dance, Anderson’s Waltzing Cat and the enjoyable Sandpaper Ballet, with contributions from three brilliant percussionists. Other highlights were the first-class contribution by three trumpeters in Anderson’s Bugler’s Holiday and the most exquisite oboe playing by Joe Sharp in Ennio Morricone’s magical Gabriel’s Oboe. In presenting extracts from Shostakovich’s most refreshing Second Jazz Suite, the orchestra really showed us what a fine bunch of players they are. It was also an indication of the work that Roger Hendy must have put in to bring such infectious music to Sidmouth.

A most interesting and highly original new work Journey of the Feline Mind by Exeter composer Alfie Pugh also featured.

Directed by the composer, the work was scored for tenor saxophone (Chris Gradwell), piano (Andrew Daldorph), double bass (Jim Rintoul), drums (Steve Douglas) and string orchestra. The high-quality string playing was matched by exceptional contributions from all four soloists, particularly Chris Gradwell, and richly deserved the rapturous applause from an enthusiastic audience. The concert finished with a fast and joyous rendition of Anderson’s Fiddle-Faddle which prompted Roger Hendy to offer us a few dance routines! This was a most enjoyable concert of high quality. More please!

The next concert by the Isca Ensemble in Sidmouth Parish Church with the brilliant young clarinettist James Gilbert is on Saturday 16 March. Music is by Wagner, Weber, Walton and Shostakovich. Details can be found at www.iscaensemble.org.uk. Tickets are available online at www.tickesource.co.uk or at Paragon Books, Sidmouth (01395 514516).

James Bowerman

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car collides with multiple vehicles and house on Ottery road

Emergency services at Mill Street, Ottery St Mary. Picture: James Davey

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Newton Poppleford beautician opens first salon in place she calls home

Vida Beauty. Picture: Katie Lowe

Time to be ‘Wiz-zed’ off to Oz for Sidmouth Youth Theatre production

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9427. Picture: Terry Ife

Issues facing GPs are ‘invisible’ says Sidmouth doctor

Dr Mike Slot

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Review: Isca Ensemble concert at Sidmouth Parish Church

Admiral Nurse fundraiser at Kennaway House Sidmouth

Expert jeweller and goldsmith Jethro Marles. Picture: Jennie Marles

Pantomime ‘Red’ in Newton Poppleford

Christine North as Red's mother Ruby, Marc Colson as the grandmother, and Abi Bryson as Red. Picture: Tricia Barclay

Beer - a jewel on the Jurassic Coast

One of the fishing boats at Beer Village. Ref edr 39 18TI 2013. Picture: Terry Ife

Bowls - Is the noble sport of bowls under threat?

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists