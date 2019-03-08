Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Creative choreography brings best of British life to Sidmouth stage

PUBLISHED: 17:21 02 April 2019

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Picture: Sarah Hall

Young dancers once again wowed audiences with stunning routines capturing the best of British life, books and music in an energetic showcase from East Devon Dance Academy.

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

The dance school packed their Triple Fantasy show with captivating choreography performed by a talented cast of 490 students, whose dedication and hard work paid off as they switched from energetic to elegant with ease.

The youngsters, who have been split into two casts, danced their hearts out from beginning to end and from the opening number of Carnaby Street were in the groove to entertain.

The opening act set the scene for the rest of the show in terms of pacing and energy, with the dancers performing a range of styles including jazz, ballet, tap, modern, Irish and contemporary.

There were many highlights in the first hour alone including adorable ballet numbers from the academy’s youngest dancers dressed as Paddington and Winnie The Pooh characters to the more complex Harry Potter sequence and sassy Spice Girl number.

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

The fast pace of the show was enabled by a brilliant backstage team, who tirelessly worked to assist youngsters who had seconds to turn around outfits to perform in the following number.

The first act ended with a magnificent medley of Queen music, paying homage to the rock band and bringing the curtain down with a real high.

In the second act, the older students came more to the forefront with intricate movement, prop work and characterisation. A particular highlight was the fun homage to the NHS to Gloria Estefan’s Dr Beat, bringing a few chuckles from the crowd.

The remainder of the show switched up the tone with the help of the musical selection, which was well suited for audience of all ages, culminating in a traditional Irish dance number and Take That themed finale.

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah HallTriple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

This year the academy is raising money for Balloons, a charity that works within the Exeter, Mid and East area, offering one-to-one sessions for young people coping with the loss of a loved ones and free activity days to meet others in similar situations.

The show finishes this Saturday (April 6). There are no performances on Thursday. Evening shows start at 7pm and Saturday matinees at 2pm. Tickets cost £14 for adults and £8 for under 12s.

See our gallery of the show here.

Most Read

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed

South West Water called to water burst in Ottery

South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Road closures announced ahead of ‘urgent’ electricity works

Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1557. Picture: Terry Ife

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

Roll up, roll up for the Ottery Lottery

John Campion,Dave Moss and Andy Wade with the Ottery traffic report. Ref sho 13 19TI 1155. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed

South West Water called to water burst in Ottery

South West Water headquarters. Ref mhh 0001-27-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Road closures announced ahead of ‘urgent’ electricity works

Some of the electricity poles that will be replaced in Milford Road and Mill Street. Ref shs 14 19TI 1557. Picture: Terry Ife

More than £700,000 reclaimed from East Devon’s poorest residents

Roll up, roll up for the Ottery Lottery

John Campion,Dave Moss and Andy Wade with the Ottery traffic report. Ref sho 13 19TI 1155. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Devon Tennis Academy youngsters net strong finish to winter season

East Devon Tennis Academy players, brothers Tom and Harry Rintoul. Picture EDTA

Sidmouth teams mourn passing of a wonderful sporting all-rounder -

All round sportsman John Harris, who played cricket, football and hiockey for Sidmouth teams, who sadly passed away in March. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Creative choreography brings best of British life to Sidmouth stage

Triple Fantasy 2019 show by East Devon Dance Academy. Picture: Sarah Hall

Sidmouth fatberg; Removal team issue special thanks to town

The team thanked Sonia who would come by every Thursday to bring them sausage rolls and other snacks during the seven weeks they spent removing the fatberg. Picture: Mark Jepson

Home owners pay 10 times annual salary to purchase a home

There are 100 properties in East Devon owned by tax haven companies. Picture: Radar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists