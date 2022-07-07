Review: James Girling classical guitar concerts

Two outstanding classical events took place in Sidmouth Parish Church last week featuring the virtuoso classical guitarist James Girling and the Isca Ensemble with its regular Musical Director Roger Hendy. The concerts were raising funds for the British Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

James is a 26-year-old international guitarist from Manchester who will be taking up residency in Oslo this month, so it was very fortunate that he was engaged to entertain audiences in Sidmouth. He presented a stunning recital on Thursday, June 30 in the Parish Church playing with immaculate control and precision, thrilling a packed audience with works by Dowland, Walton, Villa-Lobos and Sor. The highlight for me, however, was his sensitive and special rendition of two pieces by Isaac Albeniz in which he showed his wonderful mastery of the classical guitar.

The second appearance of James with the Isca Ensemble two days later featured a most memorable performance of Rodrigo’s ‘Fantasia para un gentilhombre’ supported by some exquisite and polished playing by the orchestra. This was particularly true in the haunting Españoleta second movement in which the strings and excellent solo woodwind/trumpet accompanied the soloist with absolute precision. Berlioz’s sparkling overture ‘Roman Carnival’ got the concert off to a magnificent start with all sections obviously enjoying the sheer exuberance of this wonderful piece. It was performed with great panache leading to a rousing conclusion amplified by fine brass playing. All sections of the Ensemble excelled themselves throughout the whole concert but on this occasion, particular credit must go to the masterly way in which Roger Hendy directed a truly excellent performance of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8. With well-chosen tempi and meticulous attention to dynamics, he encouraged his players to fully develop those wonderful Czech melodic lines so full of passion and nationalistic flavour. The delectably lilting third movement in the style of an Austrian Ländler was enchanting and an irrepressibly bounding coda in the final movement ended the piece on a note of great jubilation.

Sidmouth is so lucky to have such a fine orchestra playing regularly in the town and we can look forward to more wonderful programmes next season.