Dancers take a step back in time at Playford Ball

Review

The Playford Ball held on Thursday, August 4 at the Methodist Church Hall attracted an enthusiastic and stylish crowd.

Playford dance is the oldest form of English country dance. In 1651, at the time of the English Civil War, John Playford wrote 'The Dancing Master', a collection of country dances. It continued though 18 editions with changing fashions of dance and laid the foundations for the country dances you can read about in Jane Austen’s books and see in films set in that period. Playford dance has its devotees in the UK, USA and throughout the world, and Folk Festival attendees had the opportunity to attend workshops to learn different aspects of the dance in advance of the ball. However, experienced Ceilidh and Contra dancers were also able to transfer their experience and enjoy this more stately form of dance.

Callers Rhianwen Davies and her father Rhodri at the Playford Ball - Credit: Maria McCarthy

The dances were called by father and daughter Rhodri and Rhianwen Davies. Mollie Koenigsberger and Dave Yeomans provided the music which included pieces such as Lillibullero, which many will recognise as the BBC World Service theme, and The Young Widow which got a new lease of life in the Kiera Knightley version of Pride and Prejudice. A dance known as 'Hole in the wall' set to Henry Purcell's Abdelezer, and which featured in 'Becoming Jane' starring Anne Hathaway was a particular crowd-pleaser, with the musicians being enthusiastically applauded by dancers. Rhodri said: “After a couple of years of dancing in isolation on video calls it is a pleasure to be back to dancing in person and continuing this tradition,” and Rhianwen added: “I think people enjoy the dances because they are so elegant and give them the opportunity to go back in time.”

Dancer Anne Parker said: “Playford dance attracts such a friendly crowd and it's lovely for people to have the opportunity to get dressed up.” Kathy Cox came all the way from Australia to enjoy the Sidmouth Folk Festival and added: “It's been a wonderful festival and I love Playford so this event is particularly magical.”