Rumpelstiltskin review: 'A clever take on the traditional tale'

This clever take on the traditional tale of Rumpelstiltskin, written and directed by Jill Machin and performed by Ottery Community Theatre, delighted audiences last week (January 26 to 29) at the Institute.

The flavour of the show was set immediately by the charming three-piece band led by Ray Kemp, their musical introduction sprinkled with snippets of tunes to come, and the stunning opening number grabbed everyone’s attention from the start.

The King, strapped for cash, persuades reluctant village maid Millie to spin his straw into gold. Fortuitously, a mischievous imp turns up to announce that he will perform the task in exchange for her first-born child when she becomes Queen. Millie agrees knowing that she is unlikely ever to marry the King - but of course she does! The story then veered skilfully from tradition with misunderstandings, kidnapped babies, trial by jury, ‘near miss’ executions, to a satisfactory and happy ending!

The Prime Minister, the Dame and the Chancellor - Credit: Jill Machin

All the expected elements of pantomime were included, and the cast of adults and youngsters played their roles with commitment and sincerity and interacted well together.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor - Credit: Jill Machin

Space precludes mention of everyone but there were some excellent characterisations. Lizzie Harrison was most impressive as King Henry and was well supported by Kay Crook as Chancellor, and Chelle Walsh, gamely performing with a broken foot, as the duplicitous Prime Minister.





The Queen in Rumpelstiltskin panto - Credit: Jill Machin

Hannah Edgar changed magnificently from a gentle girl to an imperious Queen, Paul Gibbons played Dame Deadloss in typical panto style and was kept well in check by Claire Phaby as his daughter Jane. Tamsin Harvey made a believable Rumpelstiltskin, and Ed Lamb was hilarious as the Executioner – the moment when he turned his axe into a guitar was priceless!

The army in Rumpelstiltskin - Credit: Jill Machin

As Major Disaster Laurie Palmer led a motley crew of soldiers each with their own equally amusing names, and their rendition of The Grand Old Duke of York certainly got the audience to its feet!

With strong singing throughout all the songs were well chosen and fitted perfectly with the storyline - the nod to Buck’s Fizz was particularly memorable.

The finale number Happiness simply summed up a great show – oh yes it did!