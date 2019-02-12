Review: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Show combines traditional elements of pantomime and some fresh ideas

“Tipton, Tipton here I come!”

As the familiar strains of the overture rang out, it was time for Tipton Players and Pantomime Society to present their biannual pantomime in Tipton St John Community Hall, and this year Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came with a nostalgic twist.

It has been 20 years since the group last performed Snow White and in 1999 amongst the youngsters keen to perform were two young hopefuls who have since gone from strength to strength.

Natalie Anning and Claire Devin have come full circle to not only produce, direct and choreograph but also to write the script for this production – oh yes they have!

With a strong cast of principals, the story unfolded at a cracking pace, and the audience was immediately involved in the action with the energetic encouragement of Emily Poultney as the ‘silly’ Billy. Mark Reader played Cherry Bakewell, in an endearing no-nonsense style – every sense a ‘bloke in a frock’.

Rebekah Alford made a sweet and attractive Snow White, and was well partnered by Max O’Sullivan as her handsome Prince, who fainted magnificently, shadowed at all times by Denise Wightman as Dave, his slightly incongruous, bearded attendant.

Claire Martin sympathetically ensured that good would triumph over all as the Woodland Sprite, and Becca Simmins suitably maintained a sour persona as the evil Queen Cyanide. Effective cameo parts came from Bill Pearson as Fabio of the magic mirror, and Brian Rice as the Queen’s servant Cedric. Members of the chorus gave confident support and Ken and Mo Mylne did sterling work as Dapple the pantomime horse – adding a definite quirkiness to the production. Of course, the youngsters playing the Dwarfs almost stole the show, effectively portraying their individual characters and receiving a warm reception from the audience.

While still retaining the traditional elements of pantomime, the directors managed to bring some fresh ideas to the story, and were very well supported by an experienced production team. The costumes, scenery, lighting and sound all contributed to the whole production, and the ‘Tree of Truth’ was inspirational – I cannot tell a lie! ‘Tricia Barclay