Review: Treasure Island by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society at Manor Pavilion Theatre

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7642. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A refreshingly different new script, but plenty of the tried and tested pantomime favourites in the story of swashbuckling pirates and the hunt for hidden treasure writes Graham Liverton.

Treasure Island by Ben Crocker was the choice for SADS’ panto this year.

It was a directing debut by Mark Rose who deserves many congratulations for a brave and bold choice in selecting a new script, which although refreshingly different, had plenty of the old tried and tested panto favourites with which the loyal Sidmouth audience is so familiar.

Mrs Hawkins was Gavin Haines’ first appearance as Dame on the Sidmouth stage and I am sure won’t be his last!

Jake Burlow played Jim Hawkins, the son who falls in love with the Squire’s daughter Jenny Trelawney (Molly Morton-Evans). Both parts were played with charm and sincerity, their songs sung with real feeling

Barry Lister as Squire Trelawney captured the character, playing the part with the skill he has brought to local theatre over many years.

Christopher Holland as Long John Silver took command of the stage as soon as he made his menacing entrance, along with his motley crew of Blood Boiler (Andy Nunn,) Gizzard Slitter (Steven Yarnall) l and The Fridge (Richard Pinney), their rendition of Bad was particularly good (if you see what I mean!)

Jessica-Jane Rose made an adorably cheeky parrot, very colourful, complete with flapping wings!

The two Stooges were very entertaining and made a great pair with Ian Harbour as Seadog Sam (who never stopped his nervous twitching) and Tracey Stone as Seaweed Milly.

Tanya Rees as Mrs Henderson of the WI led her ladies, played by Nicki Rose, Maisie Lyon and Katrina Horth with enthusiasm and aplomb,

All the characters were wonderfully supported by a chorus full of enthusiasm, together with superb dancers and some excellent costumes and effects.

The musical direction was under the expert baton of Rob Preece, and choreographer Maddi Cadman certainly knew her stuff.

The use of projection to set the scenes was very effective and worked well.

Heartfelt congratulations to all concerned. The treasure was found! The baddies reformed, and everyone lived happily ever after! This production certainly hit the spot and the audiences went out happy and content. What more could anyone want?