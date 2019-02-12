Can you guess where the alpaca will poo for £250?

Pippa Westall of Bearhouse Alpacas with Brian, Valentino and Merry, who have been asked to poo on the cricket club pitch to help raise money. Picture: Bearhouse Alpacas Archant

These alpacas will be fielded to help raise funds in preparation for the cricket season.

The alpaca trio will help to win one lucky guesser £250. Picture: Bearhouse Alpacas The alpaca trio will help to win one lucky guesser £250. Picture: Bearhouse Alpacas

Sidbury Cricket Club is bringing back a tradition, dating back to the 1970s, whereby a cow would be released onto the club’s Millfield ground and bets placed on where it would relief itself.

Now, as the team prepares to return to the Devon Cricket League for the first time in more than a decade, players thought it would be a good way to fundraise for necessary equipment and maintenance works.

The ground has been surveyed and gridded into 800 squares for punters to test their luck to win the top cash prize of £250 during the club’s May Day barbecue.

Alex Paget, club captain, said: “They did the same thing when the club first formed, but with a cow to raise funds to set up the club, that’s why we thought of it.

“We thought anything that is a bit different was going to catch people’s imagination.

“One of the things we need is new netting at one end to stop cricket balls going into the river, which could be a few hundred but it is probably nearer £1,000.”

Ongoing projects include the maintenance of its mowers and rollers, repair and refurbishment of boundary fencing and hedges and improvement to the pavilion and changing facilities.

The club captain added that it was time to try their hand in the league due to a growing youth section.

The Millfield ground will be marked up like this for the event to guess where the alpaca will poo. Picture: Sidbury Cricket Club The Millfield ground will be marked up like this for the event to guess where the alpaca will poo. Picture: Sidbury Cricket Club

Alex said: “It will be lovely if people want to get involved with the cricket club.

“It’s something good going on in the village.

“Whether you’ve had a punt or not, all are welcome to join in the May Day celebrations, when the barbecue will be lit and the trio of alpacas released onto the outfield.”

The club has teamed up with Bearhouse Alpacas in Sidbury, which will send a trio of its 48 strong herd, Brian, Valentino and Merry, to the event on May 1.

Pippa Westall, who owns the business with Richard Harris, said they were more than happy to be involved.

Adjudicators Blackdown Surveys will be able to use technology to measure the location of the mess down to the nearest millimetre.

Bets can be placed at the Red Lion in Sidbury, with squares costing £1 each.

The club’s May Day barbecue will begin at 5pm at the Millfield Ground in Sidbury on May 1.