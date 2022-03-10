News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Rhea gets running for Tar Barrels fundraiser

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 PM March 10, 2022
Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography - Credit: Archant

An Ottery woman is in training to run a half marathon to raise money towards this year’s Tar Barrels event. 

Rhea Cousins will take part in the Sid Valley Ring Half Marathon on Saturday, April 23. 

She said: “The Tar Barrels have always been part of my life and something my family have always enjoyed.  

“It's a big part of our community and there's nothing else quite like it- there's just something about it that gets under your skin.  

“The carnival committee work tirelessly to keep it going- it takes a huge amount of planning, organising and fundraising, so I wanted to do something to contribute.  

“I'm juggling training around work and looking after my baby, so I fit it in when I can.  

“The route has some very steep hills so I'm a bit nervous, but as long as I get round the course I'll be happy!” 

Supporters can donate to Rhea’s cause via her JustGiving page

