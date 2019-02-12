Advanced search

Sidmouth care home residents have ball of a time

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 February 2019

Ali Tyler (right) manager at Ridgeway Care Home organised a Winters Ball for the residents. Ref shs 06 19TI 9011. Picture: Terry Ife

Care-home residents donned their best bow ties and fancy fascinators to banish the January blues as they attended a winter’s ball.

Winters Ball at Ridgeway Care Home. Ref shs 06 19TI 9030. Picture: Terry IfeWinters Ball at Ridgeway Care Home. Ref shs 06 19TI 9030. Picture: Terry Ife

Staff at Ridgeway care home organised the event with fizz, canapés and entertainment to give residents the chance to dress up to the nines last Friday (February 1).

Despite the snow preventing the evening’s main entertainment from arriving, staff and their children took it in their stride to perform several song and dance routines under a spider web of blue fairy lights.

Ali Tyler, registered care manager, said: “A jolly good knees-up was just what was required to banish the winter blues. It’s lovely for our residents to see the team in a more frivolous light and bring an element of silliness into their day through music and dance – though Strictly is unlikely to come calling anytime.”

She thanked Dotty Home for providing decorations.

