Can you help track down owner of ring found in Sidmouth shop?

PUBLISHED: 12:51 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 10 January 2019

A Sidmouth shop is looking to reunite a sentimental ring lost in Market Place.

Alison Davies, from Joules, said a ring was found in the shop on January 5 and is appealing through the Herald to try and find the owner.

She has reported it lost to the police.

She said: “Looking at it, it does look like it would be an expensive ring and it looks like it could have been a sentimental ring.”

Alison has asked anyone who may have lost a ring to call the shop and describe it on 01395 577780.

The search is also on for the owner of a second ring found in Waitrose.

Alex Hill, deputy manager of the Sidmouth branch, says the store also has a lost wedding band in its lost property box and would like to reunite it with its owner.

Mr Hill said he was looking through lost property

He said: “It has a date of 11/4/15 inscribed on the inside of the ring which I would hope would make it more traceable.”

If you believe this is your ring, call Waitrose on 01395 519416 and ask to speak to Alex.

