Can you help track down owner of ring found in Sidmouth shop?
PUBLISHED: 12:51 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 10 January 2019
Picture: Google Maps
A Sidmouth shop is looking to reunite a sentimental ring lost in Market Place.
Alison Davies, from Joules, said a ring was found in the shop on January 5 and is appealing through the Herald to try and find the owner.
She has reported it lost to the police.
She said: “Looking at it, it does look like it would be an expensive ring and it looks like it could have been a sentimental ring.”
Alison has asked anyone who may have lost a ring to call the shop and describe it on 01395 577780.
The search is also on for the owner of a second ring found in Waitrose.
Alex Hill, deputy manager of the Sidmouth branch, says the store also has a lost wedding band in its lost property box and would like to reunite it with its owner.
Mr Hill said he was looking through lost property
He said: “It has a date of 11/4/15 inscribed on the inside of the ring which I would hope would make it more traceable.”
If you believe this is your ring, call Waitrose on 01395 519416 and ask to speak to Alex.
Comments have been disabled on this article.