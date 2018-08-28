Rise in monthly Sidmouth crime figure to end the year

Sergeant Andy Squires from Sidmouth police. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW Archant

Crime increased in Sidmouth during the month of December, when compared to the same month last year.

A monthly crime statistic report was presented to Sidmouth Town Council at its meeting, on Monday.

In December 2017, 48 crimes were recorded in the town, compared to the 53 recorded last month.

Among the crimes reported, were three dwelling burglaries, four non-dwelling burglaries, four cases of shoplifting, six thefts, six reports of criminal damage and four incidents of possession of drugs.

Sidmouth police saw a decline in the number of violence with and violence without injuries cases.

Sergeant Andy Squires told the meeting: “With regards to the burglaries, we do have a member of the community who is helping us with our enquires. “I can’t say anymore than that, hopefully we will end up detecting a few of those.

“Vehicle offences continue to be a concern of mine with all our rural car parks.”